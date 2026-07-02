Robinhood said in a X post on Wednesday that it has set a new Guinness World Record for the most items purchased by an AI agent in three minutes.

The record was linked to the Robinhood Gold Card, an agentic credit card that allows an AI assistant to make purchases on a user's behalf.

Robinhood hosted its “The World is Flat" event in London on Wednesday, featuring its expanding suite of AI tools, including Agentic Trading and AI-driven spending features.

The firm also revealed its global expansion and announced new product launches.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) traded 0.65% lower in the premarket session on Thursday, paring gains after its "Robinhood Presents: The World is Flat" event in London.

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Shortly after, the firm said on Wednesday that it has set a new Guinness World Record for the most items purchased by an AI agent in three minutes. The record was linked to the Robinhood Gold Card, an agentic credit card that allows an AI assistant to make purchases on a user's behalf.

“We've made history,” Robinhood said in a post on X. “The Guinness World Record for most items purchased by an AI agent in three minutes is ours.”

“Transactions initiated by the AI assistant in accordance with your active settings and authorizations will be considered authorized by you,” Robinhood said, adding that, “Terms Apply.”

Robinhood’s Global Plan

In the live keynote event that took place at the historic Old Royal Naval College in London, Robinhood unveiled a broad international expansion strategy, where the company showcased its expanding suite of AI tools, including Agentic Trading and AI-driven spending features.

The financial firm said that it would extend its perpetual futures products to investors in 30 European countries and add exposure to traditional assets such as gold, silver, crude oil, the euro-dollar pair and major ETFs.

The company also said it plans to launch cryptocurrency trading in the U.K., highlighted that it had penetrated the Canadian market through its acquisition of WonderFi, and secured a capital markets services license in Singapore to support future expansion in Asia.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., Robinhood launched "Robinhood Earn," a decentralized lending product that allows eligible customers to lend USDG stablecoins for an estimated 7% annualized yield.

Following the event, BTIG reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating on HOOD and a $125 price target, implying an upside of about 15% from its last close. The firm said that the presentations demonstrated the company's continued product velocity, equipping Robinhood to do more with its existing customers and add new ones, according to TheFly. The firm added that the event demonstrated Robinhood's ambition to be much more than just a U.S. equities trading platform.

HOOD Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HOOD stock was in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

One user noted the Guinness World Record announcement, saying, “this is exactly the kind of headline that tells you where they’re trying to push the platform.” They added that the announcement revealed Robinhood’s AI agents were now directly involved in real transaction execution, moving beyond trading into broader “autonomous execution” use cases. “It’s not really about the Guinness record itself. It’s more about the direction of travel more automation, less manual interaction,” they added.

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Another bullish user said, “their international push will push sp into 150+ range. Easy dollas.”

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HOOD stock is down more than 5% this year.

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