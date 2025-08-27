Moderna’s Covid vaccine has been authorized for individuals six months and older, Pfizer's for ages five and up, and Novavax's for ages 12 and above.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated on Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now granted full marketing authorization for certain Covid vaccines targeting higher-risk groups.

The health secretary said that the decision marks a transition away from pandemic-era emergency powers. “The American people demanded science, safety, and common sense. This framework delivers all three,” the secretary said, adding thanks to FDA official Dr. Marty Makary for his role in the process.

Moderna’s (MRNA) shot has been authorized for individuals six months and older, Pfizer's (PFE) for ages five and up, and Novavax's (NVAX) for ages 12 and above. In a post on X, Kennedy stated that these will be available to patients who choose vaccination, in consultation with their doctors.

The news comes on the heels of a Daily Beast report which stated that "a decision to remove the (COVID-19) vaccine from the U.S. market pending further research will come ‘within months,’" citing British cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra.

Modern’s stock edged 0.5% higher in afternoon trade with retail sentiment around the company moving higher within ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day. Pfizer’s stock moved 0.4% higher, but retail sentiment continued to trend in the ‘neutral’ zone. Novavax’s stock was among the top trending stocks on the platform, but its price fell 0.5% and retail sentiment dipped to ‘neutral’ from the ‘bullish’ zone. The stock has fallen by more than 8% over the past week following the company's announcement of its new debt refinancing plan.

