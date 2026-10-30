Neutron’s second stage and thrust module reached Virginia ahead of ground testing.

Rocket Lab’s NASA-backed robotic arm will test spacecraft repair and upgrade tech in orbit in late 2027.

Neutron’s debut is targeted for 2027 after a manufacturing issue with its first-stage tank dome.

The 100th Electron left the factory, while the rocket has completed 98 flights, including 19 this year.

Rocket Lab (RKLB) is closing out a difficult month that has tested bulls’ patience, even as the company showcased a NASA-backed repair robot, advanced Neutron preparations and shipped its 100th Electron rocket.

RKLB stock has fallen 15% this month, putting it on track for its worst month since July and its worst year since 2022.

Rocket Lab’s Robotic Arm Prepares For Space

“Rocket Lab Robotics developed a robotic arm with NASA that can walk across spacecraft, use tools, and perform repairs and upgrades in orbit,” the company said on X.

The arm is scheduled to launch on NASA’s Fly Foundational Robots mission in late 2027. Built to move across spacecraft in zero or partial gravity, it will pick up and reposition a modular component in low Earth orbit to test tech for future repairs and upgrades.

NASA engineers will control the arm for additional experiments. The spacecraft will also have docking interfaces to support future visiting spacecraft and further demonstrations. Rocket Lab acquired the arm’s developer, Motiv Space Systems, in May and renamed it Rocket Lab Robotics.

Neutron’s Next Test Phase Draws Closer

Neutron moved closer to ground testing after Rocket Lab’s Virginia launch site received its second stage and thrust module. “This week Neutron’s stage 2 and thrust module traveled from Middle River to Launch Complex 3 within the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport in Wallops, Virginia,” the company said on X.

“Next up: integrated fluids testing and launch mount interface checkouts for the Thrust Module, with Stage 2 to follow on the test stand beside it soon after,” it added.

The reusable medium-lift rocket, designed to carry 13,000 kilograms to low Earth orbit, now targets a 2027 debut after engineers found air pockets in the carbon-composite layers of a first-stage tank dome. Rocket Lab said it fixed the manufacturing process and was building a replacement, with inspections, tank assembly, pressure testing and cryogenic testing still ahead.

100th Electron Ships, Hardware Milestones Stack Up

“Triple digits unlocked. The 100th Electron has left the factory, headed for launch,” Rocket Lab said on X.

Electron’s latest completed mission, “We’re Not Hawking Around,” marked its 98th flight and 19th launch of 2026. It delivered three HawkEye 360 satellites to a 520-kilometer orbit on Rocket Lab’s third dedicated mission for the signals-intelligence company. The 99th launch is next, with the 100th flight still ahead.

Beyond launches, Rocket Lab highlighted its Albuquerque-built solar panels on NASA’s NEO Surveyor spacecraft, with Z4J+ solar cells integrated into the asteroid hunter’s 20-foot sunshade. “The array delivers up to 2 kW and is the spacecraft's only power source as it hunts hazardous asteroids and comets,” the company said.

Its defense business is also advancing, with eight of 18 spacecraft in production under the $515 million SDA Tranche 2 Transport Layer-Beta program. A separate $816 million Tranche 3 Tracking Layer award brings the two programs’ potential value above $1.3 billion.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ levels a week ago amid a 63% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of October 30 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said: “can’t believe we hit $61 today and now back to $56 so frustrating - this overall market is horrendous”. Another trader bought the pullback: “Sold at 61 today buying back now at 56!!”

A separate bull pointed to Electron launches, Neutron milestones and defense contracts: “Space could be one of the biggest beneficiaries. And Rocket Lab looks particularly well positioned.”

RKLB stock has declined 15% year-to-date.

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