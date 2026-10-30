U.S. President Donald Trump’s tele-rallies will also be broadcast to about 20 states, including Michigan, Alaska, Texas and Iowa.

The pivot comes just days ahead of the key midterm elections slated for Nov. 3.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that he did not "feel like I have to go to Kansas," adding that he is confident about a ‘strong Tuesday night.’

RNC Chairman Joe Gruters has said that the virtual appearances are meant to be more efficient, as they will reach more voters than in-person rallies.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) plunged to an all-time low in the intraday trading session on Thursday before closing 3% lower.

The stock hit $5.68, down more than 61% from its annual highs. DJT stock continued to trade more than 2% lower overnight.

The company’s decline comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has canceled scheduled appearances in Iowa and Kansas, instead opting for tele-rallies.

The tele-rallies will also be broadcast to about 20 states, including Michigan, Alaska, Texas and Iowa, where competitive races are underway for the U.S. Senate.

Trump Prepares For A ‘Strong Tuesday Night’

The pivot comes just days before the key midterm elections slated for Nov. 3.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that he did not "feel like I have to go to Kansas," where Republican Senator Roger Marshall is ​in a competitive race with Democrat Adam Hamilton.

"He is doing very ​well," Trump said about Marshall. "We are going to have a strong ⁠Tuesday night."

RNC Chairman Joe Gruters has said that the virtual appearances are meant to be more efficient, as they will reach more voters than in-person rallies. “Voters across the country want to hear from President Trump before Election Day, and this 72-hour sprint will be a huge boost in the closing days,” Gruters reportedly said.

Trump’s Approval Rating Slides

Meanwhile, Trump’s approval ratings have slipped to the lowest level of his political career, Reuters reported earlier this month.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll completed in early October showed that the president’s approval rating was down to 32% at the time ahead of the midterm elections. The poll surveyed 1,277 U.S. adults with a 3-point margin of error.

Trump’s approval rating was 47% soon after he was sworn in for his second term as the 47th president of the United States, according to the report. Meanwhile, Trump's support among his own Republicans fell to 73% from 82% a week earlier.

The poll indicated growing Republican dissatisfaction with Trump’s handling of inflation, the Iran war, and fuel prices.

Meanwhile, a recent TIME report also said Trump’s approval rating fell to 30% in early October, according to polling from the Pew Research Center, comparable to Harry Truman's low in 1946, close to the midterms.

“This is historically low approval ratings for a President,” Peter Enns, a professor in the department of government at Cornell University and co-founder of the survey research company Verasight, reportedly said.

DJT Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DJT stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing.

One user said, “$DJT stay away everyone.”

Another user said, “$DJT it will be bloodbath tomorrow.”

DJT stock is down more than 56% in 2026.

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