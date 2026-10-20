Rocket Lab is manufacturing a replacement forward dome for Neutron’s first-stage propellant tank.

The development comes after carbon-composite defects pushed Neutron’s debut into 2027.

A firmer launch date depends on dome inspection, first-stage assembly and testing, with some key work targeted through Q1 2027.

Electron completed its wet dress rehearsal ahead of its 98th launch, carrying three HawkEye 360 satellites.

Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) slipped 1% overnight heading into Tuesday even as the company showed progress on a replacement Neutron rocket component as retail investors called for clearer timelines and fresh contracts after last week’s launch delay.

RKLB stock rose 1% to $51.36 on Monday, snapping an eight-session losing streak.

Rocket Lab Builds Replacement Dome After Delay

Rocket Lab said on X that production of the new carbon-composite forward dome for Neutron’s first-stage propellant tank is underway. Its automated fiber placement machine lays thousands of carbon-fiber strands onto custom molds at speeds of up to 100 meters per minute. Once the work is complete, the dome will be removed, inspected, and prepared for curing, which hardens the composite.

The progress follows Rocket Lab's announcement last week that Neutron’s first flight would move into 2027 after a manufacturing issue affected its first-stage propellant dome. CEO Peter Beck explained that inspectors found tiny air pockets, or voids, between carbon-fiber layers in thicker sections of the forward dome. Such defects can compromise a component’s strength and reliability.

“Possible success isn't our standard,” Beck said, explaining the decision to investigate rather than proceed with uncertain margins. The company replicated the issue in testing and adjusted its manufacturing process. Beck said the revised process has since produced the company’s highest-quality aft dome to date, giving it confidence to build the replacement forward dome.

Rocket Lab’s Road To Neutron’s First Flight

Before setting a more precise launch target, Rocket Lab must finish the forward dome, cure it and inspect it using ultrasound and other methods. It then needs to assemble the first stage and complete hydrostatic and cryogenic testing.

Beck said the first two steps were expected to finish before the first quarter of 2027, with assembly and testing completed during that quarter, assuming progress goes to plan. “In the meantime I'd rather show you real-time progress than give you a date that I might have to walk back,” he said.

He also pointed to customer demand: “There's significant demand for what Neutron has to offer, including some new contracts we'll be able to talk about soon.”

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ levels a week ago amid a 157% surge in 24-hour message volumes.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of October 20 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said: “it would be helpful if Sir Beck would sharpen his pencil and give shareholders ballpark timelines for Neutron milestones.” The user also called for more contract news.

Another user said: “Would have thought they'd have a contract annoucement queued up after last week's bad news.” A separate user asked whether the revised schedule offered anything more specific than 2027. Others seemed willing to wait: “Not selling. This is a long term play.”

Rocket Lab’s Electron Readies For Flight 98

While Neutron works through certain milestones, Electron is preparing for its 98th launch. Rocket Lab said the vehicle had completed its wet dress rehearsal for “We’re Not Hawking Around,” a dedicated HawkEye 360 mission from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand. A wet dress rehearsal involves loading the rocket with propellant and practicing the launch countdown, and stopping before engine ignition to test launch-day systems and procedures.

The mission will deploy three Hawk satellites into a 520-kilometer low Earth orbit. Flying in clusters of three, the satellites collect radio-frequency signals for applications including maritime tracking, navigation-jamming detection and radar monitoring.

The launch window opens on Wednesday at 3 a.m. EDT. The mission brings Electron closer to its 100th flight, with two iQPS launches scheduled next for no earlier than Nov.4 and Nov.10.

RKLB stock has declined 26% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<