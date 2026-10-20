AST’s application seeks additional mobile and V-band spectrum for its authorized 248-satellite system.

Viasat called AST's request for additional overseas spectrum “fatally flawed,” citing interference risks and restrictions on some proposed frequencies.

AST says overseas operations would require local approvals, with technical measures designed to limit interference.

AST SpaceMobile welcomed its European telecom partners’ potential joint satellite-spectrum bid, but a satellite provider is yet to be selected.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) slipped 2% overnight heading into Tuesday as Viasat urged U.S. regulators to reject its request for additional overseas spectrum, citing interference risks and challenging the eligibility of some proposed frequencies.

ASTS stock jumped nearly 3% on Monday to $41.87, with shares poised to record their second consecutive month of losses after sliding 29% so far in October.

Viasat Challenges ASTS Overseas Spectrum Plans

In a petition from Monday, Viasat asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to deny disputed spectrum authority sought by AST & Science, AST SpaceMobile’s operating unit. “AST’s request is fatally flawed for two principal reasons,” Viasat said, saying that some requested frequencies overlap with existing mobile-satellite services and others are unavailable for AST’s proposed operations under current allocation rules.

Viasat pointed to its European Aviation Network, which uses the 1980-1995 MHz band, and said it is developing additional services using the same spectrum. “As a technical matter, it is impossible for AST to operate in this spectrum without interfering with the services already being provided,” Viasat said.

The company added that mobile-satellite operators generally need separate frequencies or non-overlapping coverage areas because mobile terminals use antennas that transmit and receive signals in multiple directions.

Viasat also alleged that AST sought mobile-spectrum authority outside the FCC’s defined supplemental coverage from space bands without requesting the necessary waivers. “AST offers no explanation of how its proposed operations could possibly coexist with such uses. As such, AST’s request must be denied,” it said.

ASTS Seeks More Spectrum For Global Expansion

In July, AST sought additional spectrum access for its authorized 248-satellite system. It covers mobile frequencies for direct-to-device services outside the U.S. and V-band frequencies for ground-gateway links and satellite control. The company said the additional frequencies would support work with mobile network operators to extend coverage and improve connectivity. Its application was accepted for filing last month.

“AST SpaceMobile will seek additional authorization from the relevant national licensing administrations before commencing operations outside the United States,” AST said.

The application proposes overseas mobile-spectrum operations without causing interference. An engineering study also concluded that beam shaping, power adjustments and selective deactivation of cells near national borders could control cross-border interference and adjacent-band emissions while maintaining service.

ASTS Welcomes European Satellite Spectrum Initiative

The dispute comes amid Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone’s decision to explore a joint bid for future European mobile-satellite spectrum allocations.

Their letter of intent aims to extend coverage into underserved areas, strengthen network resilience and support open access to direct-to-device services for mobile operators. The four companies plan European ground infrastructure and coordination functions without directly investing in a satellite constellation. A satellite partner is yet to be selected.

“This Letter of Intent to explore a potential joint bid for MSS spectrum does not replace existing satellite partnerships,” the operators said. AST welcomed the move, calling the four companies its mobile network operator partners and highlighting a European market with more than 500 million mobile subscribers.

AST said Satellite Connect Europe, its joint venture with Vodafone, would link BlueBird satellites with operators’ core networks through European-operated ground infrastructure, keeping data handling and service control in Europe. The company also highlighted its ability to tune across 1,150 MHz of partners’ low and mid-band spectrum globally and combine participating operators’ frequencies with its S-band priority rights, subject to authorizations.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ASTS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ASTS slipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ levels a week ago amid over a 360% surge in 24-hour message volumes.

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of October 20 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$ASTS bears getting greedy here, bounce to 70+ by 2027 theres better times to short than right now. company sitting on over 3bil cash, spcx news out of the way, there isnt a whole lot more bearish news coming.”

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Another user said, “$ASTS absolutely none of these feel good pr's mean a thing unless they can get satellites in the air. All i want to see is a launch schedule”

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ASTS stock has declined 42% year-to-date.

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