Under the multi-launch contract, Rocket Lab will be responsible for 12 suborbital launches and an additional six launches on behalf of the U.S. Space Force.

Launches under the contract will be carried out from the company’s new launchpad starting next year.

The latest agreement indicates the company’s efforts in diversification beyond commercial launch services.

The contract also comes against the backdrop of rising U.S.-Iran geopolitical tensions.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) surged in Monday’s premarket trade after the company secured its biggest contract for rocket launching services to date from the U.S. government.

As of the writing, RKLB stock is up nearly 5% premarket.

Space Force Awards RKLB Its Biggest Rocket Launch Contract

The company said it was chosen by the United States Space Force for supporting space-based missile defense missions through a newly signed launch services contract valued at $266 million.

Under the multi-launch contract, Rocket Lab will be responsible for 12 suborbital launches and an additional six launches on behalf of the Space Force. The announcement also confirms the establishment of the company’s new and fourth launchpad at the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska. Launches under this contract will be carried out from the new venue starting next year.

Contract Reflects Confidence In RKLB’s Capabilities

The latest agreement indicates the company’s revenue diversification efforts beyond commercial launch services and signals government confidence in its ability to deploy defense solutions, which potentially positions it as a key partner to address national security needs in the future. The contract also comes against the backdrop of rising U.S.-Iran geopolitical tensions, which have contributed to a broader defense sector demand.

“The size and scale of this contract reflects the Space Force’s confidence in our ability to meet their urgent national security demands with speed, responsiveness, and scale, and we’re proud to provide the high-frequency launch capacity required to keep the U.S. ahead of global threats,” said Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory over the last 24 hours. RKLB stock is down more than 8% so far this year but has climbed 33% over the past 12 months.

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