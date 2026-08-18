BlackBerry is drawing attention as QNX expands into physical AI, secure communications grows, and institutional ownership rises, becoming potential catalysts.

BlackBerry’s shift toward software is gaining traction, led by QNX and Secure Communications.

Strong Q1 results, improved profitability, and expanding opportunities have fueled a 130% stock surge.

Retail investors remain focused on upcoming earnings, additional QNX design wins, and the Alloy Kore contract.

BlackBerry (BB) stock is in focus as retail traders highlight potential catalysts for upside, including QNX growth in physical AI, secure communications wins, institutional accumulation, and Q2 earnings in September, amid the company’s shift to profitable software momentum.

BlackBerry’s Software Pivot Gains Momentum

BlackBerry is now seen more as a software company than a phone maker, with QNX and Secure Communications leading its growth. The company’s fiscal first quarter (Q1) showed the turnaround is gaining traction. Revenue reached $152.9 million, up 26% year-on-year, while adjusted EBITDA jumped 144% to $36.3 million. BlackBerry also produced $4.6 million of operating cash flow and expanded gross margin to roughly 79%.

BlackBerry stock traded over 1% lower overnight, ahead of Tuesday. The stock has declined 31% since July.

QNX Expands Beyond Traditional Automotive Uses

QNX remains central to the growth story, supported by a royalty backlog of roughly $950 million. The software is finding applications in robotics, industrial machinery, medical technology and semiconductor equipment.

BlackBerry has also deepened its relationship with Nvidia, combining QNX OS for Safety 8.0 with Nvidia’s IGX Thor platform and Halos Safety Stack for safety-sensitive edge-AI applications.

Secure Communications has returned to growth, with annual recurring revenue improving and customers including the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and Germany’s Bundesbank.

Institutional Buyers Raise The Stakes

Institutional ownership has increased, with recent filings showing larger positions from firms including Legal & General, Mirae Asset Global ETFs Holdings, T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Citadel, and Renaissance Technologies.

In July, BlackRock disclosed a 4.4% stake in the company, showing the asset manager held more than 25.8 million shares as of June 30.

What BB Retail Traders Are Saying

Retail investors remain focused on upcoming earnings, additional QNX design wins, Nvidia-related opportunities, Alloy Kore and continued repurchases. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory.

A user said, $BB is positioned exactly where it needs to be. The growth story is no longer a question of if, but when. Revenue is accelerating, the opportunity ahead is massive, and major contracts are inevitable. BlackBerry’s next chapter is just getting started.”

Another user said, “BMW, Mercedes and VW create software to take on China. QNX is at the base of the architecture. One of the fundamental technical elements of the project is QNX SDP 8.0, BlackBerry's operating system designed for automotive applications and other safety-critical environments.

A third user said, “It's true that 61 institutions in Q2 completely exited their BB positions. Then again, 106 institutions bought brand-new positions in BB. Total institutional ownership rose from 48% to 58%.”

All Eyes On Earnings Next

Retail traders are now looking toward BlackBerry’s fiscal Q2 earnings report, expected around September 24. According to Fiscal Ai data, analysts see a $145.53 million in revenue with earnings of $0.04 per share.

BB stock has gained over 132% year-to-date.

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