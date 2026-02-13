For fiscal 2026, the company now expects to deliver 62,000-67,000 vehicles, significantly higher than the 42,284 delivered in 2025, as it gears up to launch its R2 SUV.

EV-maker Rivian Automotive (RIVN) on Thursday announced lower-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter of 2025, sending shares rallying 14% after hours.

Rivian reported a loss per share of $0.66 for the quarter, compared to an average analyst estimate of a loss of $0.67 per share.

Revenue for the period came in at $1.29 billion, above a Wall Street expectation of $1.27 billion, as per data from Fiscal AI.

For fiscal 2026, the company now expects to deliver 62,000-67,000 vehicles, significantly higher than the 42,284 delivered in 2025, as it gears up to launch its R2 SUV. The R2 SUV is expected to be priced around $45,000, unlike Rivian’s current offerings priced at about $70,000.

The company also expects adjusted core loss in the range of $1.80-$2.10 billion for FY26, in line with the $2.06 billion adjusted core loss recorded in 2025.

