Ripple, a pioneer in cross-border payments, has partnered with more than 300 banks and payment companies worldwide, including Santander and SBI Remit.

GTreasury acquired Solvexia to add no-code automation for reconciliation and regulatory reporting across fiat and crypto treasury operations.

The integration reduces manual processes, offering end-to-end reconciliation, approval controls, and audit trails across banks and blockchains.

The deal supports Ripple’s institutional push, following its $1 billion GTreasury acquisition.

GTreasury, a Ripple-owned treasury management platform, announced on Tuesday that it acquired Solvexia, bringing no-code automation to crypto and corporate treasury operations as companies grapple with managing both fiat and digital assets. This move is an indicator of how crypto firms are tackling one of regulators’ biggest concerns: manual financial reporting.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a press release, GTreasury, a Ripple solution that provides enterprise blockchain infrastructure for managing and settling money, stated that the acquisition adds no-code tools for reconciliation and regulatory reporting, expanding its platform to support treasury, finance, and compliance teams managing both fiat and digital assets.

Why Acquire Solvexa?

Solvexia offers no-code financial automation tools that let finance teams create, test, and grow reconciliation and regulatory reporting workflows without needing engineering help. GTreasury stated the integration makes it less necessary to use manual, spreadsheet-based processes, which raise the risk of operational problems and audits.

The combined platform offers end-to-end reconciliation across banking systems, payment gateways, enterprise accounting systems (ERPs), and blockchain transactions, along with embedded approval controls and audit trails.

“[Acquisition] of Solvexia removes the boundaries between treasury management, reconciliation, and compliance reporting,” said Renaat Ver Eecke, CEO of GTreasury. He said automation can deliver near-perfect accuracy and transparency while reducing fraud risk and disclosure weaknesses.

Enterprises Struggle With Crypto Compliance

Regulators have repeatedly flagged manual, spreadsheet-based financial processes as a source of reporting errors, control weaknesses, and increased audit risk.

Ripple’s XRP (XRP) was trading at $2.25, down by 5.9% over 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around XRP has been in ‘extremely’ high territory, with ‘extremely high’ chatter levels, over the past day.

Ripple Builds Institutional Financial Infrastructure

The deal follows Ripple’s broader push into the enterprise finance sector. In 2025, Ripple acquired GTreasury for $1 billion, expanding into the corporate treasury market. GTreasury is used by large financial institutions like JPMorgan.

Ripple has increasingly integrated with traditional financial institutions by offering blockchain-based payment infrastructure and liquidity services. RippleNet enables banks and payment providers to send cross-border payments faster and at lower cost than many legacy systems.

Over the last couple of years, Ripple’s network has included more than 300 banks and payment firms globally, including Santander and SBI Remit.



Read also: Ethereum Outperforms Bitcoin, While Analysts Point To Macro Easing Signals



For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<