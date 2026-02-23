BTC’s price fell nearly 5% in the last 24 hours, dropping below $65,000 and wiping out its weekend gains.

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index declined to 5 for the second time this month, a level not seen since 2020.

The selloff followed President Donald Trump’s plan to impose 15% tariffs on all goods entering the U.S.

Liquidations reached $460 million, with $430 million coming from long positions.

Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) led losses on Sunday night after Bitcoin’s (BTC) price fell under $65,000, wiping out all gains it had seen over the past weekend and the Crypto Fear and Greed Index dropped back down to 5 – its second time this month.

Fear & Greed Index reading drops to 5 for a second time in February. | Source: alternative.me

Market sentiment around cryptocurrency has been drifting in the ‘Extreme Fear’ territory all through February, consistently below the 20-mark, according to data on alternative.me. The last time it was this low was during the 2020 COVID crypto crash, also known as “Black Thursday,” when Bitcoin’s price dropped over 50% over a couple of hours.

The overall cryptocurrency market dropped 4.3% in the last 24 hours, trying to keep above $2.3 trillion. According to CoinGlass data, liquidations surged to $460 million over the past day, with $430 million coming from long positions being wiped out.

Trump’s Tariff Announcement Rattles Markets

The risk-off sentiment follows President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would be implementing 15% tariffs on all goods coming into the U.S. after a Supreme Court ruling struck down his previous import taxes.

He initially said he would be putting a 10% tariff in place, but increased it to the “fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level” in a Truth Social post on Saturday.

Source: @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

Ethereum Price Underperforms BTC

Bitcoin’s price fell nearly 5% in the last 24 hours to around an intra-day low of $64,300, according to Coinbase data. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency came down to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past day.

BTC retail sentiment and message volume on February 22 as of 10:30 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Solana’s price plummeted over 8.5% in the 24 hours to around $77.60, followed by Ethereum’s price, which dropped over 5.5% to under $1,860. Retail sentiment around both the altcoins was treading in ‘extremely bearish’ territory on Stocktwits.

Ripple’s XRP (XRP) Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) also underperformed Bitcoin, falling 5.6% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin (DOGE) was down 4.3% to around $0.093.

