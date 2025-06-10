Riot Platforms sold 1.75 million Bitfarms shares for $1.58 million, reducing its stake from 14.61% to 14.30% through open market transactions.

Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure company Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has trimmed its stake in Canadian crypto miner Bitfarms (BITF) following a series of open-market share sales conducted on June 9, 2025.

According to an official disclosure, Riot offloaded approximately 1.75 million Bitfarms common shares, which account for about 0.31% of Bitfarms’ outstanding shares.

The shares were disposed of through regular trading activity on the Nasdaq Stock Market and other public market transactions, at a weighted average price of about $0.90 per share (approximately C$1.23 per share, using the Bank of Canada’s daily exchange rate from June 9, 2025).

The sale prices ranged between roughly $0.88 and $0.92 per share, resulting in total proceeds of approximately $1.58 million.

This sale has reduced Riot’s ownership in Bitfarms’ total common shares from 14.61% to 14.30%.

While the reduction in shareholding may appear minor, it comes amid Riot’s broader evaluation of its investment position in Bitfarms.

Riot confirmed that it may further adjust its holdings depending on market dynamics and Bitfarms’ financial trajectory.

The company stated that any future actions could include buying or selling additional securities, including derivatives, or initiating discussions with Bitfarms’ management regarding potential strategic directions.

In May, Riot produced a total of 514 bitcoins, representing a 139% year-over-year (YoY) increase, with an average of 16.6 bitcoins produced per day. The company held 19,225 bitcoins as of the end of May.

Riot stock has lost under 1% year-to-date and has gained over 2% in the last 12 months.

Exchange Rate: 1CAD = 0.73USD.