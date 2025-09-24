Trump had earlier urged Ukraine to cede some of its territories to bring an end to the over three-year-old conflict.

German defense firm Rheinmetall stock (RNMBY) saw a surge in retail interest on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine can reclaim all its territories, marking a reversal of his earlier stance.

"Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday, after meeting his European counterpart Volodomyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"After seeing the Economic trouble (the war) is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," he said.

His remarks marked a rapid shift since an infamous verbal clash with Zelenskyy at the Oval Office earlier this year. Trump had earlier urged Ukraine to cede some of its territories to bring an end to the over three-year-old conflict.

According to a Reuters News report, Zelenskyy later told Fox News that he believed the positions of the Ukrainian and U.S. teams were "closer than any time before," and that he thought Trump's position had changed.

While German defense firm Rheinmetall’s U.S. shares were down in premarket trading, its European shares were up 1.4%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago.

RNMBY’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 04:51 a.m. ET on Sept. 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Russia currently holds about 20% of Ukrainian territory, and a complete withdrawal will require Russia also to forgo claims on the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed controversially in 2014. According to an AFP report, the Kremlin replied that there was “no alternative” for Russia than to continue its offensive on Ukraine that it launched in 2022.

“[A] good opportunity to make a lot of money,” one trader said.

Rheinmetall AG's stock, which trades over-the-counter, has more than tripled in value this year.

