The stock, which more than doubled in a month, was down over 6% in Friday’s premarket and witnessed a 270% surge in retail chatter on Stocktwits over the past week.

Rezolve AI (RZLV) stock was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits on Friday morning, drawing significant investor interest following the company's launch of a new Visual Search feature on Thursday.

The firm, which specializes in AI-driven customer engagement technology, said the new tool enables users to identify and shop for products by simply pointing their phone’s camera at real-world objects, eliminating the need for traditional keyword searches.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels. A bullish Stocktwits user said they are gearing up for the earnings, which could send the stock further higher.

