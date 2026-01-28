Revelation Biosciences said its 1-for-4 reverse stock split will become effective from January 28, 2026.

Shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (REVB) fell more than 10% on Monday after the company announced it will implement a 1-for-4 reverse stock split effective Jan. 28, 2026.

REVB stock will begin trading on a post-split basis the same day under the existing ticker symbol. The move is aimed at boosting the share price to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.

Third Reverse Split In A Year

This marks Revelation Biosciences’ third reverse stock split over the past year. The company implemented a one-for-sixteen reverse split on Jan. 28, 2025, followed by a 1-for-3 reverse stock split, which became effective on July 5, 2025.

Last week, the company entered into an agreement to exercise certain outstanding warrants to purchase up to 13.1 million shares at a discounted exercise price of $0.86 per share, for gross proceeds of $11 million.

Separately on January 21, Revelation reached an agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on an approval pathway for Gemini as a treatment for acute kidney injury (AKI). The FDA agreed that a single well-controlled adaptive Phase 2/3 clinical study involving about 300 patients could support a new drug application. The study will use a composite endpoint of death and/or need for dialysis and is designed to transition from dose-finding to confirmatory testing.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Despite the sharp intraday decline, retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One Stocktwits user expects REVB stock to fall under $0.5.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.