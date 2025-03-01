Retail Traders Stand Firm On Bitcoin Despite Record-Breaking Crypto Hack

Despite the largest crypto hack in history, retail sentiment on Bitcoin remains steady, with traders more focused on macroeconomic trends and rate cut expectations.

Retail Traders Stand Firm On Bitcoin Despite Record-Breaking Crypto Hack
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 1, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

The $1.46 billion Bybit hack – the largest in crypto history – has done little to dent retail investors’ confidence in Bitcoin (BTC), according to a recent Stocktwits poll. 

While some traders remain wary of security vulnerabilities in crypto exchanges, most see Bitcoin’s long-term potential outweighing these risks.

The poll found that 42% of respondents still view Bitcoin’s benefits as greater than its risks, while another 33% believe security in the industry is improving and see the Bybit breach as a temporary setback. 

Meanwhile, 25% of traders expressed concerns that security risks are too high to justify investing in Bitcoin.

bybit hack poll.jpg

 

Bybit’s security breach, which resulted in a $1.46 billion exploit, triggered a wave of outflows totaling $5.5 billion as investors pulled funds from the exchange. 

Blockchain analysis firms Chainalysis, Elliptic, and Arkham have since traced the hack back to North Korea’s Lazarus Group, a claim later confirmed by the FBI. Bybit is now working with these firms to recover stolen assets and strengthen security measures.

The hack was among several factors contributing to Bitcoin’s decline below $80,000, alongside regulatory uncertainty and broader macroeconomic pressures. 

Adding to the turmoil, investors withdrew over $1 billion from U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Feb.25, in the largest single-day redemption since the funds debuted in January 2024. 

Despite the sell-off, Bitcoin has since paired its losses, trading below $85,000 but recovering from its multi-month low of $78,393, according to CoinGecko data.

The bounce coincided with a fresh batch of inflation data, which showed a slight easing of price pressures.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose 2.5% year-over-year in January, with the Core PCE Index – which excludes food and energy – rising 2.6%. 

The inflation report has bolstered hopes for interest rate cuts, with the CME FedWatch Tool showing traders now pricing in a 25-basis-point reduction as early as June 2025. 

Screenshot 2025-02-28 132254.png

 

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin remained in the ‘bearish’ territory accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter. 

Some investors anticipate that Bitcoin’s price will dip further before moving higher.

Bitcoin’s recovery following the inflation report suggests that macroeconomic factors – like tariffs and geo-political tensions – remain a key driver of sentiment, even as security risks linger in the background.

Bitcoin is trading 23.1% below its late January all-time high of nearly $109,000. The cryptocurrency has fallen 18.4% over the past month but remains up 36.6% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Marathon, Riot See Bullish Retail Bets As Crypto Miners Chase AI-HPC Growth Amid Bitcoin Price Uncertainty

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Marathon, Riot See Bullish Retail Bets As Crypto Miners Chase AI-HPC Growth Amid Bitcoin Price Uncertainty

Marathon, Riot See Bullish Retail Bets As Crypto Miners Chase AI-HPC Growth Amid Bitcoin Price Uncertainty

Rocket Lab Gets Slew Of Price Target Cuts Following Q4 Earnings Report: Retail Shrugs It Off

Rocket Lab Gets Slew Of Price Target Cuts Following Q4 Earnings Report: Retail Shrugs It Off

Citi Reportedly Transfers $81 Trillion To Client Account Erroneously, Mistake Rectified Within Hours – Stock, Retail Stay Unswayed

Citi Reportedly Transfers $81 Trillion To Client Account Erroneously, Mistake Rectified Within Hours – Stock, Retail Stay Unswayed

SEC Clears Meme Coins, But Trump Token Rout Deepens As Democrats Eye Political Token Ban – Retail Stays Bearish

SEC Clears Meme Coins, But Trump Token Rout Deepens As Democrats Eye Political Token Ban – Retail Stays Bearish

Solana Token Bucks Crypto Market Slump As CME Group Announces SOL Futures Launch – Retail Surprised But Not Convinced

Solana Token Bucks Crypto Market Slump As CME Group Announces SOL Futures Launch – Retail Surprised But Not Convinced

Recent Stories

AUS vs AFG, Champions Trophy: Can Afghanistan still qualify for semifinal after no result against Australia? HRD

AUS vs AFG, Champions Trophy: Can Afghanistan still qualify for semifinal after no result against Australia?

Trending dating guide: Micromancing beyond Situationships? How does it work? MEG

Trending dating guide: Micromancing beyond Situationships? How does it work?

Trouble with Constipation? Eat THIS fruit daily for relief RBA

Trouble with Constipation? Eat THIS fruit daily for relief

NBA: Top 5 Emotional Moments in League History

NBA: Top 5 Emotional Moments in League’s History

NBA: Top 5 Buzzer-Beater Moments in Pro League History

NBA: Top 5 Buzzer-Beater Moments in Pro League History

Recent Videos

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Video Icon
Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon