The video-trained AI model enables robots to understand physical dynamics, predict outcomes, and perform real-world tasks such as object handling and spatial navigation.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has introduced V-JEPA 2, an advanced world model designed to enhance AI's understanding of the physical world.

This model builds upon its predecessor, V-JEPA, by improving its ability to predict and reason about physical interactions based on video data.

V-JEPA 2 represents the next step in developing AI systems, such as robots, with intuitive physics capabilities, enabling more effective interaction with real-world environments.

The model is trained using video data to learn patterns of object movement, interaction, and environmental dynamics.

By predicting future frames from masked video segments, V-JEPA 2 develops an internal model of the physical world, allowing AI agents to anticipate the outcomes of their actions.

Meta utilized video data to train V-JEPA 2, enabling the model to identify critical patterns in real-world dynamics, including human-object interactions, object motion, and relationships between objects.

In the lab experiments, robots equipped with V-JEPA 2 demonstrated the ability to carry out tasks like reaching for, lifting, and relocating items.

This approach aligns with human cognitive development, where understanding of physical laws emerges from observation and experience.

Alongside the V-JEPA 2 release, the company unveiled three new evaluation benchmarks aimed at helping researchers assess how effectively their models interpret and reason about real-world video scenarios.

By open-sourcing these tools, Meta hopes to support the AI research community in advancing development, leading to smarter, more capable AI technologies that improve everyday life.

Meta offers a range of AI models, including its open-source Llama large language model series.

The company’s AI initiatives also cover image creation, editing, and voice interaction via the Meta AI app, which is powered by Llama 4.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Meta Platform remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

MATAS's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:15 p.m. ET on Jun.11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Meta Platforms' stock has gained over 19% in 2025 and over 38% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<