Retail Overlooks Tesla, Palantir, Microstrategy To Predict Nvidia As The ‘Best Bet’ Going Into 2025

Shares of semiconductor bellwether Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) have more than doubled in value so far this year. Yet, retail investors on Stocktwits predict that there’s more upside going into 2025. 

The stock edged higher by 0.5% in pre-market trade on Tuesday as it tries to move above its 50-day moving average, a key resistance level to watch. 

Meanwhile, a recent Stocktwits poll revealed that Nvdia is investors' top pick as next year's best ‘bet,’ beating Palantir, MicroStrategy, and fellow Magnificent Seven member Tesla.

nvidia poll dec 31.jpg Stocktwits Poll Asking Users Their Top Pick Among TSLA, NVDA, PLTR & MSTR Going Into 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Around one-third of respondents view Nvidia as the top stock to buy in 2025, while Tesla and Palantir are neck-and-neck for second place. 

MicroStrategy, the Michael Saylor-owned software company more popularly known for its Bitcoin treasury, was investors’ least favorite among the four.

Even among the ‘Magnificent Seven’ stocks, the chip-maker registered the most gains in 2024. 

Here’s the performance of the Magnificent Seven stocks year-to-date:

  • Nvidia: 177.3%
  • Meta Platforms: 78.2%
  • Tesla: 68.3%
  • Amazon: 50.7%
  • Alphabet: 37.4%
  • Apple: 28.8%
  • Microsoft: 19.6%

 

According to Stocktwits data, retail sentiment around Nvidia has largely been ‘bullish’ as the stock’s value grew over the year. 

Screenshot 2024-12-30 204152.png Nvidia Corp. Retail Sentiment Year-To-Date As Of Dec. 31 | Source:Stocktwits

Platform data also shows that chatter around the stock surged by 2,261%, and the number of people following the stock increased by nearly 23% over the last 365 days. 

Nvidia kicked off the year strong, reaching a $2 trillion market capitalization in February and briefly surpassing $3 trillion in early November to become the most valuable U.S. company.

The company also executed its sixth stock split in June, implementing a 10-for-1 split that significantly lowered the absolute value of its share price, making it more accessible to retail investors. 

In November, Nvidia joined the Dow Jones Industrial Average, replacing Intel, and hit an all-time high of $148.

However, since then, the stock has entered correction territory, trading over 10% below its 52-week high after anti-trust probes by Europe and China weighed on the price.

Morgan Stanley recently adjusted its price target, lowering it slightly to $166 from $168 while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating, as per TheFly. Analysts cited concerns about slowing demand for Nvidia's Hopper chips, the staggered rollout of Blackwell AI products, and growing competition from Marvell and Broadcom. 

However, the brokerage pointed out that despite emerging near-term debates, "strong demand for Blackwell will prevail." 

Meanwhile, Citi analysts have put Nvidia on a 90-day ‘positive catalyst watch’, forecasting that the stock’s price will jump to $175 by early 2025 after CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Jan. 6. 

Read also: Hesai Group Stock Hits 18-Month High On Record Lidar Deliveries In A Month: Retail Sentiment Brightens

 

