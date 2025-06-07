Shares of SuperCom (SPCB), a tracking and identification services provider, surged over 10% on Friday, after securing a new contract with a prominent Midwest-based service provider.

The collaboration aims to expand SuperCom's presence into Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan, using the provider's established regional footprint to accelerate nationwide growth.

SuperCom focuses on developing electronic monitoring technologies, including tools like GPS-based tracking, RFID systems, and mobile-enabled features.

Its PureSecurity platform aims to strengthen public safety by providing live monitoring functions essential for overseeing individuals in community-based supervision.

Through this new collaboration, SuperCom’s solutions will be integrated into both current and upcoming programs, aiming to improve compliance oversight and support rehabilitation efforts.

The Midwest-based partner brings over ten years of experience in offering court-supported services, including pretrial monitoring, diversion programs, and electronic surveillance.

Their background makes them well-suited to deploy SuperCom’s technology across various community supervision efforts, with a focus on enhancing tools used in domestic violence oversight.

"This partnership enables faster market entry by leveraging the provider's regional presence and deep relationships with local agencies, helping us accelerate our mission to bring proven public safety technology to more jurisdictions across the U.S.,” said President and CEO Ordan Trabelsi.

On Wednesday, the company secured a statewide contract from the North Carolina Sheriff's Association. The company was the sole newcomer selected to provide electronic monitoring technology through a competitive request-for-proposal process.

The agreement enables counties throughout North Carolina to engage SuperCom directly under predetermined terms, often bypassing the need for additional procurement procedures.

SuperCom has delivered identity and security solutions globally since 1988, offering governments and organizations advanced digital ID, biometric, RFID, and mobile technologies across various sectors, including law enforcement, healthcare, and public safety.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SuperCom remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

SPCB's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:15 p.m. ET on June 6, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

SuperCom stock gained over 150% year-to-date and has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

