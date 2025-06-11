Retail was optimistic on Northern Dynasty Minerals after the appointment of David Fotouhi, who had reportedly helped overturn an Obama-era proposed mining restriction in 2017.

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) rose 3.13% to close at $1.32 on Tuesday, with retail traders feeling bullish about David Fotouhi’s appointment as the Deputy Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which could fast-track Pebble Mine permits.

The Pebble site in Alaska is home to the world's largest undeveloped copper and gold resource.

In February, a 90-day litigation pause was agreed upon by Northern Dynasty’s Pebble unit, the EPA, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The pause gives the EPA time to re-evaluate its 2023 decision to block Pebble Mine permits.

In 2017, while serving as the Deputy General Counsel at the EPA, Fotouhi reportedly helped overturn an Obama-era proposed restriction on mining at the Pebble site.

Retail sentiment remained ‘bullish’ on Stocktwits, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

Several users were optimistic about the appointment, urging investors not to dump the stock.

Last week, Northern Dynasty stock surged over 27% after receiving a $12 million royalty payment tied to its Pebble deposit as part of a $60 million investment deal.

The payment grants the royalty holder a stake in future production from 1,840 mineral claims at the Pebble site.

In March, the Northern Dynasty praised President Donald Trump's executive order to accelerate U.S. mineral production.

It also touted Pebble’s potential role in supplying strategic resources like rhenium, which is used in military applications.

Year-to-date, Northern Dynasty stock has gained 127%

