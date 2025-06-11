The analyst highlighted strong volumes, a bullish RSI of 58, and consistent core profit growth over three years as key drivers for the stock's upside potential.

At the time of writing, Titan shares were trading at ₹3,514.40, down 0.3% or ₹9.8 on the day.

According to SEBI-registered analyst Gaurav Narendra Puri, Titan is poised for further upside after forming a flag pattern breakout on daily charts.

He noted that the stock, currently trading at ₹3,520, shows bullish momentum, supported by an RSI of 58 and strong volumes over the past few weeks.

Puri added that the 20-day EMA is a firm support on the daily timeframe.

From a fundamental perspective, the analyst pointed to consistent core profit growth over the past three years, a promoter holding of 52.90%, and steady asset growth over the last five years as supportive indicators for medium-term upside.

Puri has assigned a 3-month price target range of ₹3,600, ₹3,700, and ₹4,000, with a stop-loss at ₹3,400.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

The stock has risen 8% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<