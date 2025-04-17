Tata Steel is back on retail investors' radar, driven by its transformation plans at its Dutch subsidiary. The stock has gained nearly 8% in the last five days.

Tata Steel is back on the retail investors' radar, gaining nearly 8% over the last 5 days.

In the latest developments, just days after unveiling a sweeping transformation plan to boost operational efficiency and slash costs by FY26, Tata Steel Nederland has signed a pioneering deal to establish the world's first liquid hydrogen corridor between Oman and the EU.

This corridor, backed by strategic infrastructure at Duqm Port and a robust EU distribution network, gives Tata Steel a crucial first-mover advantage in the clean steel energy transition.

Brokerages have also been positive on Tata Steel due to its transformation plans. According to Motilal Oswal, Tata Steel Nederland's restructuring efforts are expected to reduce costs by 15% in FY26.

Motilal added that the company has doubled down on its green steel transition with the hydrogen corridor, reinforcing long-term sustainability goals while addressing EU climate mandates.

The research firm reiterated its 'Neutral' stance with a target of ₹140. Other brokerages like ICICI Securities and Axis Securities remain bullish on Tata Steel.

Data from Stocktwits’ India feed showed that retail sentiment turned 'extremely bullish’ by Thursday afternoon, with the stock gaining the highest jump in followers over the past 24 hours.

Tata Steel sentiment and message volume on April 17 as of 1:00 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits



SEBI-registered analyst Finpire Capital Research said on Stocktwits that the stock is yet to enter a confirmed uptrend.

Tata Steel continues to trade below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating a weak technical setup, per Finpire.

They added that there has been no decisive breakout or notable surge in trading volumes, and its relative strength remains subdued compared to that of Nifty50.

Finpire Capital recommends keeping Tata Steel on the watchlist, but it is not a 'buy' yet.

Additionally, the analyst recommended that ₹160–165 is a critical level to monitor for a breakout, ideally supported by strong volumes.

