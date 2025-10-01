Retail traders piled into Lithium Americas after the U.S. announced plans to buy stakes in both the company and its Thacker Pass mine.

Retail buzz around Lithium Americas picked up sharply on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Energy confirmed it will take a 5% stake in the company and another 5% in its Thacker Pass lithium mine, which sent the stock soaring more than 35% in after-hours trading.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the updated deal with Lithium Americas and General Motors is aimed at protecting taxpayers while helping the U.S. strengthen its supply of critical minerals needed for electric vehicles and clean energy. The government will receive its stakes through warrants, giving it 5% ownership in both Lithium Americas and the Thacker Pass joint venture.

Wright said the plan was in line with Trump’s priority of producing more lithium domestically and reducing reliance on foreign sources. He said the plan is a significant move forward in securing America’s energy independence and that the project will create jobs and provide a stable domestic supply of lithium for EV batteries and renewable storage.

Thacker Pass is expected to go live in 2027 and is projected to produce around 40,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium carbonate annually. It’s one of the few major lithium projects taking shape in the U.S., and the government’s new stake, marking its first in a Canadian mining company, underscores Washington’s broader effort to bring key parts of the clean energy supply chain back home.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Lithium Americas was ‘extremely bullish’ amid a 1,033% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One user said they added to their Lithium Americas position across multiple accounts, calling it the next big “government-backed run” after stocks like Intel and Oklo.

Another user said the rally was far from over, comparing it to Intel’s surge after government investment news and calling the Thacker Pass mine vital to U.S. sovereignty.

Lithium Americas’ stock has risen 92% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<