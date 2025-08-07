In the fast-food chain’s international segment, comparable sales saw a 4.2% jump, while overall comparable sales saw a 2.4% rise.

Restaurant Brands (QSR) CFO Sami Siddiqui said on Thursday that higher beef prices are expected to result in a mid-single digit increase in overall raw material costs at Burger King in the United States in 2025.

“In 2025, beef prices were up high teens year over year, which we expect to translate into a mid-single-digit increase in the total commodity basket at Burger King U.S. for the full year 2025,” Siddiqui said during a post-earnings call.

U.S.-listed shares of Restaurant Brands were down 4.5% during early trading after the company’s adjusted profit missed Wall Street expectations. Retail sentiment on the stock remained unchanged in the ‘bullish’ territory, with chatter at ‘normal’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A user on Stocktwits noted that the international division has outperformed despite an earnings miss.

Restaurant Brands’ second-quarter adjusted profit of $0.94 per share missed expectations of $0.97, according to data compiled by Fiscal AI.

In the fast-food chain's international segment, comparable sales saw a 4.2 % jump, while overall comparable sales saw a 2.4% rise.

Restaurant Brands’ stock has gained nearly 1% so far this year and declined 9% in the last 12 months. On Wednesday, McDonald’s (MCD) CEO Chris Kempczinski flagged that overall quick-service-restaurant traffic in the U.S. remained challenging as visits across the industry by low-income consumers once again declined by double digits versus the prior year period.

