Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) jumped 37% on Wednesday after Vyome Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the Nasdaq Stock Market approved its listing upon completion of its merger with ReShape.

The merger is expected to take effect for marketplace purposes with the opening of trading on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, under the name Vyome Holdings, Inc. and the trading symbol “HIND.”

“Nasdaq’s approval is right on track and now we are marching forward to ring the bell on our planned listing date this Friday,” Vyome Chairman Krishna Gupta said.

