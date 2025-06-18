De Meo’s departure has renewed concerns about Renault’s ability to remain competitive amid rising pressure from Chinese automakers and the costly transition to electric vehicles.

Renault’s hunt for a new CEO may include internal candidate Denis Le Vot and Stellantis executive Maxime Picat, according to analysts cited by a Reuters report.

Renault's OTC shares closed down 1.7% at $8.85 on Tuesday.

The search for a new candidate follows the abrupt departure of Luca de Meo, who is set to take over as CEO of luxury group Kering.

Le Vot, a long-time Renault insider and current head of the company’s Dacia brand, is seen as a strong contender after leading the brand’s recent success with top-selling models like the Sandero and Duster.

Meanwhile, Picat, head of global purchasing at Stellantis and former Peugeot brand chief, had been considered for the top job at Stellantis before Antonio Filosa was appointed.

Analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux and JP Morgan consider both men viable candidates, while also noting that external hires from companies like Volkswagen or Nissan could be in the mix.

During his five-year tenure, De Meo is credited with stabilizing Renault, restructuring its alliance with Nissan, and building strategic partnerships with Google, Qualcomm, and Geely to support the costly EV transition.

However, according to analyst Felipe Munoz, his departure raises fresh concerns about Renault’s scale and independence, especially as it slips in global rankings, falling to 15th in 2024.

Chinese rivals like BYD and Geely have also overtaken the company, while unions remain wary that external partnerships could dilute Renault’s in-house capabilities.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

Renault’s OTC stock has declined 7.4% so far in 2025.

