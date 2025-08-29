Reliance will also launch new products such as RIYA, VoicePrint, MaxView 3.0, and JioLenZ

Reliance Industries concluded its 48th Annual General Meeting on Friday with a host of major announcements spanning digital, retail, and energy segments.

Chairman Mukesh Ambani confirmed that Reliance’s telecom arm Jio will file for its initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of 2026. He also announced the launch of Reliance Intelligence, a new AI-focused subsidiary aimed at building green energy-powered data centres and delivering artificial intelligence solutions at scale.

Separately, Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani unveiled JioPC, a cloud-powered virtual computer, along with a suite of other AI-enabled products and platforms designed to strengthen Reliance’s technology ecosystem.

Jio IPO

Reliance confirmed that Jio Platforms will go public in the first half of 2026, paving the way for what could be India’s biggest IPO, said SEBI-registered analyst Pradeep Carpenter.

Market buzz suggests the issue size could exceed ₹52,000 crore, potentially surpassing LIC’s record, he said. Analysts value Jio at more than $120 billion.

The IPO is expected to fund Jio’s push into AI, digital ecosystems, and global expansion, while also offering partial exits for early backers like Meta and Google. A regulatory boost comes from SEBI’s revised norms, which now require only a 2.5% minimum public float, making the listing process smoother, Carpenter highlighted.

AI Drive

Reliance Industries launched Reliance Intelligence, a new subsidiary focused on gigawatt-scale green energy data centers, sovereign AI models, and enterprise-grade computing power to reduce dependence on global tech players.

Reliance is taking huge strides in artificial intelligence with consumer-facing products like JioFrames, an AI-enabled smart display, and JioStar, an AI-powered media platform. These innovations not only deepen Jio’s digital ecosystem but also accelerate grassroots AI adoption in India, Pradeep Carpenter said.

Beyond consumer tech, Reliance is embedding AI across its businesses, improving Jio’s 5G networks, optimizing retail supply chains, managing renewable energy grids, and delivering personalized experiences on media platforms such as JioCinema.

Reliance’s advantage over global players like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and OpenAI is its unmatched scale in India, with nearly 470 million Jio users and over 250 million retail customers, the analyst added.

Technical Outlook

Reliance Industries’ stock is currently undergoing a consolidation phase, trading within a broad upward channel that has remained intact since 2020, noted SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Sharma.

Price action indicates rejection around the ₹1,506 - ₹1,510 zone, with the counter now near ₹1,357, and just below the near-term resistance of ₹1,417, Sharma said.

On the downside, support lies at ₹1,328 - ₹1,330, with stronger buying interest expected around the ₹1,259 - ₹1,260 zone. Trendline analysis suggests the medium-term bullish channel remains intact, though the steeper red channel has broken, indicating slowing momentum, he added.

The relative strength index (RSI) has slipped into the 46 - 47 zone, accompanied by bearish divergence, reinforcing near-term caution. A decisive close above ₹1,417 will be key for bulls to regain control, Sharma stated.

Overall, the stock’s chart suggests patience in the near term, but the long-term structural uptrend remains intact, the analyst said.

Against this technical backdrop, Reliance’s 48th AGM outlined an ambitious roadmap. AI was positioned as the new growth engine with the launch of Reliance Intelligence, a joint venture with Meta for sovereign AI, and the introduction of new products such as RIYA, VoicePrint, MaxView 3.0, and JioLenZ.

Green energy plans progressed with giga-scale projects in solar, battery, hydrogen, and biogas, underlining Reliance’s pivot to sustainability. Meanwhile, oil and gas operations remained steady contributors, supported by digitalization and deep tech integration.

Stock Update

Reliance Industries’ shares closed 2.16% lower at ₹1,356 on Friday. Year-to-date, the stock has climbed nearly 12%.

At market close, Reliance Industries was the top-trending stock on Stocktwits, with ‘high’ retail chatter. Sentiment turned ‘bullish’ on Friday from ‘bearish’ a day earlier.

