A long-awaited missile defense contract sparks RDW’s best day in over a year and supercharges retail enthusiasm.

Redwire secured a spot on the $151-billion SHIELD IDIQ contract.

The run-up to the contract award has pushed Redwire’s shares up more than 86% so far in January, following a 54% slump last year.

The company said this contract encompasses a broad range of work areas, enabling rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter.

Shares of Redwire Corp. surged about 30% to a nearly six-month high on Tuesday, marking their best day in over a year, after the company secured the much-awaited Golden Dome contract and built on the strong run seen since the start of this year.

Last year was a forgettable one for RDW due to the federal government shutdown and delays rising in the U.S. Army's long-range reconnaissance as well as similar uncrewed airborne system programs.

Retail investors have been piling into Redwire since late last year, driven by a string of new contract wins over the past two months and growing anticipation around the expected launch of the U.S. government's Golden Dome missile defense initiative.

The surge in interest has been reflected in online chatter, with one Stocktwits user even describing Redwire as the "Walmart of space tech."

Shares of Redwire jumped 4% in after-market trading on Tuesday and are poised for a second straight session of gains on Wednesday. Trading activity increased significantly, with the stock changing hands at 7.5 times its average daily volume.

Golden Dome

The U.S. government’s “Golden Dome” missile defense initiative is aimed at building a layered, resilient defense system spanning air, missile, space, cyber, and hybrid threats. On Tuesday, Redwire said it was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151 billion.

The company said this contract encompasses a broad range of work areas, enabling rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with greater speed and agility.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Redwire improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory a day, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

In the last 24 hours alone, the retail message volumes on the stock more than tripled on Stocktwits, and the ticker witnessed a 5% jump in followers on the platform.

A bullish user on Stocktwits expects RDW stock to hit between $16 and $17.

Shares of Redwire have fallen more than 36% in the last 12 months.

