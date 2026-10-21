Redwire and EnduroSat plan to combine satellite manufacturing and space technology capabilities to pursue opportunities in European defense and commercial space infrastructure.

The companies intend to pursue opportunities involving VLEO operations for national defense, EU-based orbital data centers and next-generation positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) constellations.

Redwire brings power systems and mission prime-contractor experience, while EnduroSat contributes high-volume spacecraft manufacturing and constellation-as-a-service capabilities.

On October 15, Redwire announced approximately $13.8 million in additional Stalker UAS purchase orders to support National Guard training and drone modernization.

Redwire Corporation (RDW), a space and defense technology company, is in focus on Wednesday after signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with EnduroSat, a space company that builds standardized satellites and offers constellation-as-a-service solutions, to strengthen European industrial capabilities for resilient space infrastructure. Both companies are looking to pursue opportunities in defense, orbital data centers and satellite navigation.

“The partnership with EnduroSat will help European customers field the space capabilities they need,” said Marc Dielissen, director general of Redwire Space Europe.

RDW shares traded 3% higher at the time of writing.

3 European Space Markets That Redwire Is Targeting

Under the MOU, the companies plan to combine EnduroSat’s high-volume spacecraft manufacturing capabilities with Redwire’s power systems and experience as a mission prime contractor to support European government, defence and commercial missions.

EnduroSat CTO Victor Danchev said, “Government, defence, and commercial customers need proven capability in orbit, and they need it fast.” He added that combining Redwire’s experience on major European and U.S. missions with EnduroSat’s serial satellite production and end-to-end constellation-as-a-service model could give customers the confidence and speed to scale.

The companies intend to pursue opportunities in three areas: very low Earth orbit (VLEO) operations for national defence, EU-based orbital data centers, and next-generation positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) satellite constellations.

Redwire Adds $13.8M In Stalker Drone Orders For National Guard Training

Recently, on October 15, Redwire announced approximately $13.8 million in additional purchase orders to deliver its Stalker uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) in support of the National Guard Bureau’s training and UAS modernization priorities.

The company said the long-range, Group 2 Stalker UAS will provide National Guard instructors with a platform to train incoming soldiers in flight operations, field maintenance and multi-mission payload deployment.

The training supports the U.S. Army’s 15X Tactical UAS Specialist role, which combines the traditional responsibilities of a UAS operator and maintainer into a single role.

How Retail Views RDW

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for RDW remained ‘Neutral’ over the past 24 hours, with ‘Normal’ message volume and a ‘High’ participation ratio.

One bullish user said they were buying more RDW shares, pointing to the stock trading below $13.

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Another user said Redwire’s earnings call might need an extra hour to cover all the company’s recent developments.

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RDW shares have gained over 18% year-to-date.

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