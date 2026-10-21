It would mark the second time this year that NFLX stock has fallen to similar levels, following a July decline.

Netflix content problem "seems clear", said Needham.

The firm added that it believes Peter Rice is "an excellent TV executive," but it will take him about two years to fix the company's $20 billion content slate.

It also noted that Netflix’s strategic position relative to YouTube is deteriorating.

Netflix (NFLX) shares plummeted in early morning trade on Tuesday, on track to hit fresh lows last seen in August 2024, after a downgrade from Needham and multiple Wall Street price target cuts following the company’s third-quarter earnings.

In notes to investors cited by TheFly, analysts cited slowing revenue growth, uncertainty around the 2027 outlook and questions about content engagement, even as some maintained that the core subscription business remains healthy.

NFLX stock dropped over 7% in premarket trading, putting shares on track to hit their lowest levels in more than two years if losses hold. It would mark the second time this year that the stock has fallen to similar levels, following a July decline.

NFLX stock price performance over the past 26 months and in pre-market trade on October 21 as of 8:00 a.m. ET. | Source: TradingView

Needham Says Netflix’s Content Problem ‘Seems Clear’

Needham downgraded the NFLX stock to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’. Analyst Laura Martin did not issue a price target alongside the downgrade.

The firm's concerns center on decelerating foreign-exchange-neutral revenue growth, which slowed from 14% in the first quarter (Q1) to 12% in the second quarter (Q2) and 11% in the third quarter (Q3). Needham expects revenue growth to fall into single digits in fiscal 2027.

Netflix content problem "seems clear", said Needham. The firm added that it believes Peter Rice is "an excellent TV executive," but it will take him about two years to fix the company's $20 billion content slate. It also noted that Netflix’s strategic position relative to YouTube (GOOGL) is deteriorating.

Analysts See Limited Near-Term Catalysts, Focus Shifts To 2027

Several analysts echoed Needham's concerns about Netflix's growth trajectory, though most retained positive ratings.

Bernstein lowered its price target to $80 from $95, maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating. The firm said the debate is increasingly shifting toward 2027, with no obvious positive catalyst before year-end and second-half trends raising questions about the company's outlook for the following year.

Rosenblatt cut its target to $71 from $75 and reiterated a ‘Neutral’ rating. The firm pointed to slowing growth, an executive change and 6% staff cuts, adding that it did not see a clear argument for a materially higher sustained growth rate.

Meanwhile, Barclays lowered its target to $65 from $70, retaining an ‘Equal Weight’ rating. The firm said Netflix's advertising guidance could reinforce concerns about slowing momentum and that visibility into 2027 growth remains limited.

Subscription Business Remains A Source Of Support

Not all analysts viewed the quarter as a reason to turn bearish on Netflix. JPMorgan cut its price target but maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating. The firm said the shares were under pressure following slightly lower 2026 revenue expectations and continued investor concerns about 2027 growth and margins. It added that Netflix's core subscription business remains healthy.

Bank of America said it lowered its valuation multiple because of revenue deceleration, it said the stock's valuation remained "undemanding" for a global platform with more than 300 million subscribers, double-digit revenue growth, margin expansion and increasing capital returns.

Goldman Sachs said the longer-term double-digit growth outlook remained intact, although U.S. content engagement continued to be a key driver of the stock and advertising revenue in 2026 could fall short of previous expectations.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley pointed to continued double-digit revenue growth and said the job cuts and content leadership change "show decisive action."

Netflix Q3 Recap

Netflix reported $12.9 billion in third-quarter revenue, in line with Wall Street forecasts cited by Koyfin. Earnings came in at $0.87 a share, above estimates of $0.82.

However, the company’s fourth-quarter outlook offered less support for the stock. Netflix projected revenue of $13.4 billion, below Wall Street estimates of $13.5 billion, and an operating margin of 26%.

The company said severance and restructuring costs tied to its workforce reductions would weigh on profitability in the final three months of the year.

The results also came amid a broader operational overhaul led by Co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters. Last week, Netflix also announced plans to cut about 1,000 jobs, or roughly 6% of its workforce, marking its largest headcount reduction since 2022.

"With intense competition and an explosion of content competing for consumer attention, strategic clarity and excellent execution are critical," Netflix said in its shareholder letter. The company added that while its core priorities were being met, "we see room to do even better."

How Is Retail Feeling About NFLX Stock?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Netflix jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past day. Chatter accelerated to ‘extremely high’ from ‘normal’ levels. Platform data showed a 866% jump in message volume.

NFLX stock retail sentiment on October 21 as of 8:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

One trader anticipated a rebound, writing that they were expecting a nice recovery once markets opened on Wednesday.

View this Stocktwits post

Others questioned the selloff following the earnings report, with one trader forecasting that the “the bottom is in” said the post-earnings decline was an overreaction.

View this Stocktwits post

NFLX stock has fallen nearly 25% year-to-date and over 40% over the past 12 months, not accounting for the pre-market dip.

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