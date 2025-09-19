Citizens JMP increased its price target on the stock to $300 from $225, citing that the company appears well-positioned for a series of potential growth triggers through 2026.

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) received two major price target boosts as Wall Street grew more optimistic about its growth strategy, ad business, and data licensing potential.

Both Citizens JMP and Piper Sandler raised their price forecasts, citing improved sentiment following meetings and company checks, according to TheFly.

Citizens JMP analyst Andrew Boone increased the firm's price target on Reddit stock to $300 from $225 while maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating. Boone noted that the company appears well-positioned for a series of potential growth triggers through 2026, including a redesigned user feed, the rollout of its Answers feature in search, and steady gains in monetization.

The firm stated that these initiatives could drive top-line performance beyond expectations. Reddit stock traded over 4% higher on Thursday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

RDDT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:30 p.m. ET on Sep. 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock experienced a 427% increase in user message count in 24 hours.

A report cited that Reddit has been holding preliminary discussions with Alphabet regarding a content licensing agreement, in addition to its first data-licensing contract with the tech giant, reportedly worth $60 million, signed over a year and a half ago.

Piper Sandler also lifted the price target to $290 from $210, while reiterating an ‘Overweight’ rating. The firm pointed to encouraging signals from recent ad metric evaluations and discussions with Reddit’s team, particularly around its upcoming products.

Reddit stock has gained over 70% in 2025 and over 337% in the past 12 months.

