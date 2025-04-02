user
user icon

Red Cat Stock Rises Despite Market Slump After CEO Dismisses NATO Concerns, Touts Trump’s Backing — Retail Remains Unconvinced

Red Cat recorded a net loss of $0.57 per share on $4.9 million in revenue for the final eight months of 2024, with 2025 revenue guidance of $80 million to $120 million.

Red Cat Stock Rises Despite Market Slump After CEO Dismisses NATO Concerns, Touts Trump’s Backing — Retail Remains Unconvinced
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Apr 2, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Red Cat (RCAT) shares climbed 4.5% in afternoon trading on Tuesday, bucking a broader market decline, after the company’s CEO highlighted international expansion goals and expressed confidence in government support for drone technology under the Trump administration.

The gains came as Red Cat reported its 2024 "transition period" financial results, covering the final eight months of the year.

The stock was one of the most discussed tickers on Stocktwits, with platform data showing a more than 1,000% surge in chatter in the 24 hours before Tuesday’s market open.

Red Cat posted a net loss of $0.57 per share on a total revenue of $4.9 million.

It ended the period with $9.6 million in cash and accounts receivable and has since secured an additional $6 million in financing.

Looking ahead, Red Cat expects 2025 revenue between $80 million to $120 million. 

This includes $25 million from non-SRR Black Widow sales, between $25 million and $65 million from SRR-related Black Widow sales, $25 million from Edge 130 sales, and $5 million from Fang FPV sales.

During its earnings call, the company emphasized progress at its Long Beach factory, which is now operational and shipping drones. 

Red Cat also highlighted enhancements to its Black Widow drone and a partnership with Palantir as part of its strategy to strengthen its position in the defense drone market. 

The company said interest from military clients and NATO allies remains high.

Addressing speculation that NATO countries might reduce reliance on U.S.-made drones due to tensions between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, CEO Jeffrey Thompson argued that there are few viable alternatives. 

He pointed out that Chinese drones, such as those made by DJI, are effectively off the table for NATO due to security concerns.

Thompson also expressed confidence in securing additional government funding, citing the administration’s belief that "drones are the future of warfare." Red Cat disclosed it had requested an additional $100 million for its 2025 budget during its Investor’s Day in February. 

“Whether it's Elon Musk, whether it's some of the most influential people in the administration, they're all moving away from exquisite, expensive systems into drones like ours,” Thompson said. “Having a program of record as this new administration moves in doesn’t hurt.”

Screenshot 2025-04-01 135610.png

Despite the stock’s gains on Tuesday, retail sentiment on Stocktwits dipped lower into ‘bearish’ territory.

One user expressed long-term optimism about Red Cat’s prospects.

Another user said they used the price jump to book profits.

Red Cat shares have soared 690% over the past 12 months, significantly outperforming the broader market. However, the stock declined by 53% in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Wolfspeed Takes Biggest Hit Among Semiconductor Stocks After CHIPS Funding Reportedly Comes Under Fire – Retail Isn’t Panicking

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian stock market: Sensex, Nifty edge up as banking, IT stocks rally ahead of tariff decision AJR

Indian stock market: Sensex, Nifty edge up as banking, IT stocks rally ahead of tariff decision

J&J Retail Traders Unfazed By Court Rejecting 3rd Talc Settlement, But Analyst Sees Stock Pullback Risk

J&J Retail Traders Unfazed By Court Rejecting 3rd Talc Settlement, But Analyst Sees Stock Pullback Risk

Ulta Beauty Shares Rise After Analyst Upgrade, Retail Bearishness Little Changed

Ulta Beauty Shares Rise After Analyst Upgrade, Retail Bearishness Little Changed

Bloom Energy Rises After Power Supply Agreement With Conagra, Fuels Retail Optimism

Bloom Energy Rises After Power Supply Agreement With Conagra, Fuels Retail Optimism

Hims & Hers Adds Eli Lilly's Zepbound To Weight-Loss Offerings: Retail Excited Despite BofA Seeing 'Immaterial' Sales Impact

Hims & Hers Adds Eli Lilly's Zepbound To Weight-Loss Offerings: Retail Excited Despite BofA Seeing 'Immaterial' Sales Impact

Recent Stories

Over 13,000 sq km of forest land encroached across India; Karnataka ranks 3rd after MP and Assam snt

Over 13,000 sq km of forest land encroached across India; Karnataka ranks 3rd after MP and Assam

Indian stock market: Sensex, Nifty edge up as banking, IT stocks rally ahead of tariff decision AJR

Indian stock market: Sensex, Nifty edge up as banking, IT stocks rally ahead of tariff decision

Gujarat firecracker godown explosion death toll rises to 21, victims mostly from Madhya Pradesh ddr

Gujarat firecracker godown explosion death toll rises to 21, victims mostly from Madhya Pradesh

West Bengal govt releases updated leave policy for April; check details AJR

West Bengal govt releases updated leave policy for April; check details

Kapil Sharma's Net Worth: Unveiling the wealth of richest comedian NTI

Kapil Sharma’s Net Worth: Unveiling the wealth of richest comedian

Recent Videos

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Video Icon