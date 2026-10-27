SoFi Technologies and PayPal Holdings will both report third-quarter (Q3) earnings results on Tuesday.

According to Fiscal.ai, analysts expect SoFi to post EPS of $0.17 on revenue of $1.26 billion.

Analysts forecast PayPal to report EPS of $1.31 on revenue of $8.71 billion.

The average price target on SOFI stock implies nearly 40% upside from the last close, while the average price target on PYPL stock implies about 3.45%.

Retail traders are focused on SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) and PayPal Holdings (PYPL) ahead of their quarterly prints expected on Tuesday.

Wall Street has also turned its attention to the fintech stocks this week. Monness Crespi initiated coverage of SoFi Technologies with a ‘Buy’ rating, while Clear Street raised PayPal's price target and kept a ‘Hold’ rating.

What To Expect From SoFi’s Q3 Results?

SoFi will report its third-quarter (Q3) earnings on Tuesday before the market opens.

According to Fiscal.ai, analysts expect the firm to post revenue of $1.26 billion, up 32% from $949.63 million in the comparable quarter.

Meanwhile, analysts expect earnings per share of $0.17, up from $0.11 in Q3 2025.

What To Expect From PYPL’s Q3 Results?

PayPal will also report its Q3 results before the market opens on Tuesday.

Analysts on Fiscal.ai forecast revenue of $8.71 billion, up 3.4% from the previous quarter’s $8.42 billion.

Meanwhile, EPS estimates are $1.31, down from the previous comparable quarter’s $1.34.

Wall Street Stance On SOFI

On Monday, Monness Crespi initiated coverage of SoFi Technologies with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $20 price target, implying about 38% upside from its last close.

The analyst said the share of spending on buy now, pay later and neobanks as a share of spending and lending has risen meaningfully over the past decade, though the next leg depends on intensity of use and some change in customer mix.

Last week, Truist lowered the price target on SoFi Technologies to $16 from $19 and maintained a ‘Hold’ rating on the shares as part of a Q3 preview of fintech stocks. The analyst said the group's setup looks complicated, even as the U.S. macro backdrop remains constructive, with worries about a slowdown in European consumer spending and the adverse impact of higher interest rates weighing on the stocks.

Meanwhile, Koyfin estimates the 12-month average price target for SOFI stock at $20.23, implying nearly 40% upside from the stock’s last close.

Of the 25 analysts covering the stock, 10 have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating, 11 have a ‘Hold’ rating, and the remaining four have a ‘Sell’ or lower rating.

PYPL Stock: Wall Street Stance

On Monday, Clear Street raised PayPal's price target to $60 from $55 and kept a ‘Hold’ rating on the shares, implying about 9% upside from the stock’s last close.

The analyst said it is cautious on PayPal ahead of the Q3 report, citing weakening branded checkout volume due to the removal of the European Union duty exemption.

Last week, Truist raised its price target on PayPal to $58 from $53 and maintained a ‘Hold’ rating ahead of its Q3 results.

The 12-month average price target on PYPL stock, per Koyfin data, is $56.89, implying about 3.45% upside from its last close.

Of the 44 analysts covering the stock, seven rate the company's shares a ‘Buy’ or higher, while 33 rate them a ‘Hold’. The remaining four have a ‘Sell’ or lower rating on PYPL stock.

SOFI Vs PYPL: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SOFI stock improved from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ over 24 hours as message volumes jumped 726% in the same time, as per platform data.

One bullish user said, “$SOFI Tomorrow is a good day for the shareholders.”

Meanwhile, retail sentiment on PYPL stock flipped from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ over 24 hours as message volumes surged 1,870% in the same time, as per platform data.

One user said, “$PYPL the difference between tomorrow's earnings call and the last 5 years, it’s on an uptrend now…”

SOFI stock is down more than 47% in 2026, while PYPL stock has lost about 5% of its value in the same time.

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