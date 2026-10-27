Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Affirm to $79 from $82 and kept an ‘Equal Weight’ rating on the shares.

The analyst expects Affirm to report fiscal Q1 gross merchandise value growth of about 34%, above the high end of the company's outlook of about 31%.

Monness Crespi also initiated coverage of Affirm with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $90 price target.

Affirm will post its Q1 results after market hours on Nov. 5.

Affirm Holdings Inc. shares fell 0.3% in overnight trading late Monday after four straight losing sessions, as investors weighed interest-rate worries ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve decision.

Ahead of Affirm’s fiscal first-quarter results, Monness Crespi initiated coverage with a buy rating, while Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target but still sees upside from current levels.

AFRM Stock: Wall Street Stance

On Monday, Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Affirm to $79 from $82 and kept an ‘Equal Weight’ rating on the shares. Despite the lower target, it still implies more than 13% upside from the stock’s last close.

The analyst said it expects Affirm to report fiscal Q1 gross merchandise value growth of about 34%, above the high end of the company's outlook of about 31%, but believes the buy side is closer to 37%.

Meanwhile, Monness Crespi also initiated coverage of Affirm with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $90 price target. The analyst said that the buy-now-pay-later firm's share of spending and neobanks' share of spending and lending have risen meaningfully over the past decade, though the next leg depends on intensity of use and some change in customer mix.

AFRM: Q1 Results Expectations

Affirm will post its Q1 results after market hours on Nov. 5.

According to Fiscal.ai, analysts expect the company to post revenue of $1.21 billion, up nearly 30% from $933.34 million in Q1 2025.

Earnings per share is expected to come in at $0.38, compared to $0.23 posted in the previous comparable quarter.

AFRM Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for AFRM stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing amid ‘normal’ message volumes.

AFRM stock is down about 6% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<