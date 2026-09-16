Alexis Ohanian told CNBC that the AI debate should focus on concrete risks such as agent swarms and recursive self-improvement rather than sensational scenarios and political point-scoring.

Ohanian said poor communication from the technology industry has increasingly clouded the public debate with misinformation.

He added that AI risks are real but may be less apocalyptic than “Terminator and Skynet” scenarios suggest.

Agent swarms, which involve multiple AI agents working together on complex tasks, are among the risks Ohanian wants discussed.

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) co-founder Alexis Ohanian has reportedly said the technology industry has done a poor job explaining artificial intelligence and its risks. He added that the public debate needs to move beyond sensational scenarios and political point-scoring toward a more informed discussion of what could actually go wrong.

At the time of writing on Wednesday afternoon, RDDT shares were down 0.36%.

Industry Has Failed To Explain AI

Ohanian, while speaking to CNBC on Wednesday, described the tech industry’s approach to communicating AI risks as “pretty tone deaf.” He said the lack of clear information has contributed to a debate increasingly clouded by misinformation.

Ohanian added that discussions about AI should concentrate on substantive risks rather than issues that can be used to score political points. He said having an informed public will be important as the technology continues to develop.

Beyond The ‘Terminator’ Scenario

Ohanian told CNBC that the risks associated with AI are real, but suggested they are more mundane than the apocalyptic “Terminator and Skynet” scenarios some people fear. Skynet, the fictional self-aware AI system in the Terminator movies, viewed humans as a threat and sought to wipe them out.

Instead, Ohanian pointed to “agent swarms” as an area that deserves more attention. Agent swarms involve multiple AI agents working together to perform a complicated task.

“There are risks, I do think they’re more benign, or they’re more banal than people are thinking,” Ohanian said.

OpenAI And Anthropic Flag New AI Risks

His comments came days after researchers and leaders at OpenAI and Anthropic warned about the rapid advancement of recursive self-improvement, or RSI. The term refers to AI systems helping develop more advanced models, potentially creating a cycle in which increasingly capable systems contribute to building even more capable ones.

One concern is that if AI systems eventually take over parts of training new models, human developers could lose control over how those systems evolve.

Calls For More Nuance

Ohanian compared AI with nuclear energy, saying both are powerful scientific advances capable of causing serious harm while also delivering major benefits if managed responsibly, according to CNBC. He said the conversation around AI needs fewer social-media slogans and more thoughtful discussion.

“I’m hopeful this goes in a healthy direction, and it’s just going to require fewer tweets and more, like, thoughtful conversation,” Ohanian said.

He added, “It frustrates me because I see all this misinformation flying around,” and stated that he believes the discussion will ultimately move in the right direction.

RDDT Stock: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RDDT remained ‘bearish,’ unchanged over the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘high’ at the time of writing.

RDDT stock has lost around 29% year-to-date.

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