Anthropic is folding Cowork’s larger-task capabilities into regular Claude conversations while adding new document and presentation tools across its apps.

Claude can now handle quick questions and larger delegated tasks in the same conversation.

Claude Docs and Claude Slides were launched on Wednesday, while Claude Design can now be used directly inside conversations.

The changes are rolling out to Claude Pro and Max users first, with Team and Free plans to follow.

Anthropic on Wednesday said it is merging Claude Cowork and chat into a single Claude experience, removing the need for users to choose between regular conversations and Cowork when handing Claude larger tasks.

The company said Claude can now decide what a task requires within the same conversation, using the context, skills, and connectors already available to the user. Larger assignments can continue running after the user closes their laptop, with progress accessible from other devices.

Anthropic Adds Claude Docs And Slides

Anthropic also launched Claude Docs and Claude Slides and brought Claude Design directly into conversations. Users can ask Claude to draft a document or presentation, edit the output directly, present it from Claude, or export it as a PowerPoint or PDF.

According to the Anthropic update, Docs, Slides, and Design are currently in beta on paid plans, while Enterprise administrators can decide when to enable them. Work created in Docs, Slides or Design can also be opened through a shareable link on mobile, where users can move elements themselves or ask Claude to make changes, Anthropic said.

Anthropic Keeps Existing Cowork Work Intact

Existing Cowork users will retain their chats, projects, artifacts, connectors and skills, according to Anthropic. The company said users can simply continue existing work when the updated experience reaches their account.

The rollout begins with the Pro and Max plans across web, desktop, and mobile over the coming weeks for existing and new users. Team and Free plans are expected to follow, while Enterprise customers will receive at least 30 days’ notice before any changes are made to their organizations.

Anthropic Pushes Ahead As Amodei Warns On AI Risks

The product expansion comes as Anthropic’s business continues to scale. The Financial Times recently reported that the company expects positive adjusted operating income for a second consecutive quarter, excluding stock-based compensation, as it prepares for an initial public offering.

Separately, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei recently called for companies to slow the pace at which they improve AI model capabilities, citing risks including loss of control, cyberattacks, bioterrorism and economic disruption.



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