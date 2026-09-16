e.l.f. Beauty is expanding its international retail presence on two fronts, with rhode set to enter more European markets through Sephora and e.l.f. Cosmetics preparing for its Brazil debut.

e.l.f. Beauty is adding new international markets as it expands distribution for both rhode and its namesake cosmetics brand.

BofA raised its price target to $118 from $100 on Tuesday, while B. Riley lifted its target to $115 from $100 on Wednesday.

Koyfin data shows eleven of 18 analysts rate the stock ‘Buy’ and six rate it ‘Hold’

B. Riley raised its price target on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) to $115 from $100 on Wednesday while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating, according to The Fly.

The analyst pointed to several products from Rhode's limited-edition Alexandra Leclerc collaboration that have already sold out, ahead of the brand’s upcoming expansion across Europe.

The call comes as Rhode prepares to launch at Sephora in 19 new European countries on Sept. 30, expanding the brand’s physical retail presence across the region. e.l.f. Beauty announced the rollout in August, saying Rhode will be available online at Sephora and in most stores across the 19 markets.

ELF shares were down 0.40% at the time of writing on Wednesday.

Rhode's European Expansion

The Sept. 30 rollout will bring Rhode to Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey.

The expansion follows Rhode's 2025 Sephora launches in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. The company said the European rollout will make the brand available through Sephora online and in most stores across the region.

E.l.f. Cosmetics Enters Brazil

While Rhode expands across Europe, e.l.f. Cosmetics is adding another international market. The company announced Tuesday that the brand will enter Brazil exclusively with Sephora, with products available at select Sephora Brazil stores and on sephora.com.br beginning Sept. 29. e.l.f. said it will be the first mass colour brand at Sephora Brazil.

e.l.f. said Sephora Brazil reaches roughly 17% of the country’s total population. The company also said international sales penetration across its brands has doubled over the past five years to 21% of net sales.

Analysts’ Take On ELF

According to Koyfin data, eleven of the 18 analysts covering ELF rate the stock ‘Buy,’ while six have a ‘Hold’ rating and one has a ‘Strong Buy’ rating.

BofA analyst Anna Lizzul raised her price target on ELF to $118 from $100, maintained a ‘Buy' rating, and increased her estimates for Rhode based on expected top-line acceleration in fiscal 2027. BofA said the Sephora rollout will cover 19 countries and 500 stores.

Retail Sentiment On ELF

Retail sentiment surrounding ELF on Stocktwits remained ‘Bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

ELF shares have gained over 20% year-to-date.

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