Red Cat faces pressure from executive turmoil, lawsuit, insider selling, and weak performance and investor concerns ahead of Q2 earnings.

Red Cat terminated Chief Revenue Officer Geoffrey Hitchcock for cause after a board review.

Hitchcock sued, alleging wrongful termination, while the company denied the claims.

Stock decline, CEO share sale and a potential $500 million capital raise plan weigh on sentiment.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) stock is heading toward its second month of losses as it deals with a combination of management turmoil, legal challenges and weakening market momentum after the drone defense company moved to remove Chief Revenue Officer Geoffrey Hitchcock.

Red Cat Faces Executive Dispute

In a SEC filing on Wednesday, Red Cat said that its board approved the termination of Hitchcock, effective July 23, adding that the decision followed a board review process that determined grounds existed for termination “for cause” under Hitchcock’s employment agreement.

Following the announcement, Hitchcock filed a lawsuit against Red Cat alleging retaliatory dismissal, contract violations and a failure to uphold obligations of good faith. The former executive is seeking financial damages, while Red Cat has rejected the allegations and said it plans to defend itself in court.

The company said Hitchcock will only receive the salary and benefits he earned until his last day of work. Since the board considered the termination to be for cause, Red Cat said he will not get severance pay or faster access to his stock-based awards.

Red Cat Holdings stock edged 0.8% higher overnight, ahead of Thursday.

Investor Concerns Grow Before RCAT Results

The dispute arrives as Red Cat prepares to release fiscal second-quarter (Q2) financial results on August. Analysts expect the company to report revenue of about $22.58 million and a loss of $0.21 per share, according to Fiscal AI data.

The company's shares tumbled 26.5% so far this month after climbing to a all-time high of $18.70 in March on optimism surrounding defense spending and military drone demand.

Last week, Red Cat’s Chairman and CEO Jeffrey M. Thompson disclosed the sale of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The transaction was reported through a Form 4 filing with the SEC, showing that Thompson sold the shares at a weighted average price of $8.51 per share, totaling $1.2 million. Thompson retained more than 12.7 million shares of Red Cat Holdings stock after the sale.

Last month, Red Cat announced the results of its 2026 annual meeting, where investors voted on directors, the company’s auditor and executive pay. Shareholders approved five board members to serve until 2027 but rejected the company’s advisory vote on executive compensation.

Although the vote does not directly change pay packages, it could impact future decisions on executive salaries and benefits. Investors also reacted cautiously after Red Cat established a shelf registration that could provide access to as much as $500 million in future capital in May.

RCAT Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory. The stock saw a 545 rise in message volume over the past week with 0.3% gain in watchers.

A user said, “wow …. Sure would be nice if RCAT could make some sales like $ONDS.”

Another user said, “He[CEO] cashed out the majority of his shares within weeks of their first contract award, then headed for the exit before the ink was dry. Ask yourself the painfully obvious question, if the company had this enormous potential everyone keeps talking about, why would the founder be in such a hurry to leave the thing he built?”

RCAT stock has declined over 1% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<