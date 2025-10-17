The analyst said Rallis India’s strong export growth, disciplined cost control, and new product launches are helping the company shift toward higher-margin specialty crop-care segments.

Shares of Rallis India climbed on Friday after the Tata Group–backed agri-chemical company posted a 4% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹102 crore for the September quarter, even as revenue slipped 7% to ₹861 crore.

The company said erratic and prolonged rains had impacted fieldwork and pesticide applications. Despite the lower top line, Rallis maintained a healthy financial position with ₹52 crore in free cash flow, no external debt, and cash and liquid reserves of ₹454 crore.

A Gradual Turnaround In Motion

SEBI-registered analyst Finkhoz said Rallis India’s second-quarter performance showed early signs of improvement. While sales fell due to weather-related disruptions, the company managed to protect margins through cost control and higher exports.

Exports were up 33% year-on-year, and the business-to-business segment grew 14%, helped by new product launches such as Penflor, Allato, and Deeweed.

He said the company’s ongoing shift toward high-value crop-care and biological products is reshaping its profile, moving it from a traditional agri player to a global specialty crop-care business with better long-term profitability.

Technical View

Finkhoz noted that the stock has been trading in a rising channel since 2019. After facing rejection near ₹400, it has corrected toward the ₹270–₹285 support zone, which aligns with its 200-day exponential moving average.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is around 42, suggesting that the stock is near oversold territory and could see a bounce if support holds.

He added that a close above ₹310 could confirm a reversal, with possible upside targets at ₹330, ₹355, and ₹380, while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹265.

What Is The Retail Mood On Stocktwits?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Rallis’ stock has declined 4% so far in 2025.

