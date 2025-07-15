Analysts flagged bullish technicals, with multiple upside targets between ₹423 and ₹506.

Rallis India shares surged nearly 8% on Tuesday, reaching a fresh 52-week high of ₹385, after the Tata Group company reported robust quarterly earnings and a leadership change.

Net profit of the agrochemical company nearly doubled to ₹95 crore for the June quarter, growing 98% over the ₹48 crore it earned in the year-ago period.

Total revenue rose 22% to ₹957 crore. Core profit rose 56% to ₹150 crore. Operating margin improved to 15.6% from 12.2% a year earlier.

Rallis also said that CFO Subhra Gourisaria has resigned, effective July 24. She is set to join another Tata Group company. Bhaskar Swaminathan will take over the CFO role from August 7.

SEBI-registered analyst Vinay Kumar Taparia said the stock made a new high with strong volumes after the results.

He said the technical setup looks strong, and ₹350–₹360 should now act as support. He expects the stock to move to ₹500 over the next 6–12 months.

Another SEBI-registered analyst, Vinayak Gautam, recommended buying the stock at ₹354 with a target of ₹385 and a stop loss at ₹340.

He cited the earnings beat, margin improvement, and nearly doubled profit as key reasons for his bullish stance, with a holding period of 1–2 months.

Separately, A&Y Market Research said the strong Q1 results were driven by solid growth across key segments.

Crop Care revenue rose 16%, while the Seeds business jumped 38%. The company launched nine new crop protection products and 14 seed varieties during the quarter.

The company cited early monsoon support and improved export demand as additional tailwinds.

A&Y said the price is currently facing resistance in the ₹372–₹379 zone, and a breakout above ₹380 with strong volume would confirm further upside. If that happens, they project mid-to-long-term targets of ₹423, ₹462, and ₹506. A stop loss at ₹350 was advised.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

The stock has risen 25.2% so far in 2025.

