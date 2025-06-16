The company has shown strong FY25 performance and expansion moves, including a new flagship showroom in Rajkot.

Radhika Jeweltech is “quietly scripting a high-margin growth story,” said SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Sharma, who flagged it as a high-conviction setup supported by both technical and fundamental indicators.

At the time of writing, Radhika Jeweltech shares were trading at ₹88.74, down 0.7% on the day.

Sharma noted the breakout from a falling wedge pattern formed between September 2024 and March 2025, with volume rising to 5.07 million on the breakout candle.

The support zone at ₹75.77–₹78 has held firm, while resistance lies at ₹98.14.

Target projections are set at ₹119.50–₹125.65, derived from the wedge height and prior consolidation levels.

On the fundamentals, Sharma pointed to FY25 revenue of ₹5,878 crore, up 8% year-over-year, and net profit of ₹601 crore, up 21% year-over-year.

EPS stood at ₹5.09, with ROCE of 25.8% and a debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.49.

According to Sharma, the intrinsic value is estimated at ₹137, making current valuations attractive.

He also highlighted the company’s strategic expansion, including a new 10,000 sq. ft. showroom in Rajkot and a digitized inventory rollout.

He identified the ₹88–₹92 zone as a watchlist entry range, with ₹74 as the caution level for invalidation of the setup.

A sustained breakout above ₹98.14 would be a critical confirmation for further upside.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

The stock has declined 13% so far in 2025.

