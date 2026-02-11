The company will pay $2 billion in cash and 13.2 million shares, with QXO expecting the Kodiak transaction to close in the second quarter of 2026.

QXO Inc. (QXO) shares soared nearly 12% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade after the company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Kodiak Building Partners in a $2.25 billion deal.

QXO said it will pay $2 billion in cash and 13.2 million shares, with the transaction expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Retail sentiment around QXO trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels. The QXO stock was among the top ten trending tickers on the platform.

Why Is QXO Acquiring Kodiak?

QXO stated that the Kodiak acquisition is expected to be highly accretive to the company’s 2026 earnings, anticipating its total addressable market to expand to more than $200 billion.

The company added that Kodiak generated $2.4 billion in revenues in 2025, distributing lumber, trusses, windows, and doors, among other building products. QXO added that Kodiak is a business leader in most of the geographies it operates in, with particular concentration in the Sun Belt and Mountain states.

“The acquisition of Kodiak is highly complementary to our existing business. We’ll be able to deliver more value to customers across our combined base by cross-selling products and support services, and with a greater presence in key markets,” said QXO CEO Brad Jacobs.

The company expects the integration of Kodiak and QXO’s offerings to help increase its market share with large homebuilders. It added that Florida and Texas accounted for nearly 40% of Kodiak’s 2025 revenues and that these two states have seen building market growth outpace national growth over the last decade.

What Does QXO Do?

QXO is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based distributor of building products and a technology service provider. The company has a network of over 8,000 professionals across North America.

On the other hand, Kodiak has about 5,500 employees across 110 locations in 26 states. The company currently serves over 10,000 customers.

QXO stock is up 20% year-to-date and 72% over the past 12 months.

