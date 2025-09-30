The collaboration aims to scale up manufacturing for the commercial deployment of QuantumScape's lithium-metal battery technology.
QuantumScape Corp. (QS) on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Corning Inc. (GLW) to advance the production of ceramic separators used in next-gen solid-state batteries.
Following the announcement, QuantumScape stock traded over 5% higher in Tuesday’s premarket and became the top trending equity ticker on Stocktwits.
