Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (QCOM) and BMW Group have jointly launched a new autonomous driving solution, Snapdragon Ride Pilot, a result of a three-year collaboration.
This advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) will be made available in the BMW iX3. The system combines Qualcomm’s high-performance Snapdragon Ride system-on-chips (SoCs) with a purpose-built software stack co-developed by both companies.
The driving system is already certified for deployment across 60 countries and is expected to reach over 100 by 2026. Qualcomm stock traded over 1% higher on Friday, after the morning bell.

More than 1,400 specialists from five countries–Germany, the U.S., Sweden, Romania, and the Czech Republic–played a role in building the Snapdragon Ride AD software stack. Qualcomm took the lead on the perception system, while BMW contributed to the drive policy engine, resulting in a layered architecture capable of adapting to varied driving environments.
"Together, we've created Snapdragon Ride Pilot—a revolutionary driver assistance system that prioritizes safety and sets a new standard for the industry,” said Group General Manager, Automotive and Industrial & Embedded IoT, Qualcomm, Nakul Duggal.
At the heart of the BMW iX3 is a centralized computing unit referred to as the ‘Superbrain,’ powered by Snapdragon Ride SoCs. It offers 20 times the processing power of BMW’s previous generation and supports hands-free highway driving, lane changes triggered by mirror glances, and AI-assisted parking.
The iX3 also comes with Qualcomm’s V2X 200 chipset, enabling vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication. This allows the car to exchange data with road infrastructure, pedestrians, and other vehicles, reducing potential accident risks in complex urban environments.
Qualcomm stock has gained over 5% in 2025 and has shed 1% in the last 12 months.
