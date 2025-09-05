The advanced driver-assistance system combines Qualcomm’s high-performance Snapdragon Ride system-on-chips with a purpose-built software stack co-developed by both companies.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (QCOM) and BMW Group have jointly launched a new autonomous driving solution, Snapdragon Ride Pilot, a result of a three-year collaboration.

This advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) will be made available in the BMW iX3. The system combines Qualcomm’s high-performance Snapdragon Ride system-on-chips (SoCs) with a purpose-built software stack co-developed by both companies.

The driving system is already certified for deployment across 60 countries and is expected to reach over 100 by 2026. Qualcomm stock traded over 1% higher on Friday, after the morning bell. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume in 24 hours.

QCOM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:40 a.m. ET on Sep. 5, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock experienced a 125% increase in user message count in the past month. A Stocktwits user sounded optimistic about the Snapdragon system launch.

More than 1,400 specialists from five countries–Germany, the U.S., Sweden, Romania, and the Czech Republic–played a role in building the Snapdragon Ride AD software stack. Qualcomm took the lead on the perception system, while BMW contributed to the drive policy engine, resulting in a layered architecture capable of adapting to varied driving environments.

"Together, we've created Snapdragon Ride Pilot—a revolutionary driver assistance system that prioritizes safety and sets a new standard for the industry,” said Group General Manager, Automotive and Industrial & Embedded IoT, Qualcomm, Nakul Duggal.

At the heart of the BMW iX3 is a centralized computing unit referred to as the ‘Superbrain,’ powered by Snapdragon Ride SoCs. It offers 20 times the processing power of BMW’s previous generation and supports hands-free highway driving, lane changes triggered by mirror glances, and AI-assisted parking.

The iX3 also comes with Qualcomm’s V2X 200 chipset, enabling vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication. This allows the car to exchange data with road infrastructure, pedestrians, and other vehicles, reducing potential accident risks in complex urban environments.

Qualcomm stock has gained over 5% in 2025 and has shed 1% in the last 12 months.

