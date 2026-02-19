Qualcomm’s Cristiano Amon said that outside of the U.S., one of the company's largest research and development sites is in India.

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) CEO Cristiano Amon reportedly said on Thursday that India could be a destination for foundries.

During an interview with CNBC on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the Qualcomm CEO also called for the diversification of the global semiconductor supply chain.

“We’re very proud and privileged, as a global company, of the team that we have built in India. Outside of the United States, one of the largest R&D sites for Qualcomm is India,” he said.

Qualcomm shares were down nearly 0.6% in Thursday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

