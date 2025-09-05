Cristiano Amon stated in an interview with Bloomberg that Qualcomm could eventually consider Intel if the 57-year-old company can churn out more efficient chips.

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) CEO Cristiano Amon reportedly stated on Friday that Intel Corp.’s (INTC) chip-making technology is not yet good enough for the company to consider it as a potential supplier.

Amon said in an interview with Bloomberg that Qualcomm could eventually consider Intel if the 57-year-old company can churn out more efficient chips.

“Intel is not an option today. We would like Intel to be an option,” Amon said, according to the report. Amon added that Qualcomm will stick to its existing suppliers, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) and Samsung Electronics Co. (SSNLF) for now.

