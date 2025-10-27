Qualcomm said new chips are designed to make generative AI more accessible and cost-effective for clients, potentially spelling competition for Nvidia and AMD.

Qualcomm (QCOM) on Monday unveiled its latest AI accelerator chips, positioning itself alongside Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in the generative AI market.

Qualcomm’s stock surged as much as 19% in the morning trade and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the shares improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory, while chatter remained at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

The company launched two data center solutions, the AI200 and AI250, aimed at accelerating large language models (LLMs) and multimodal models (LMMs) in enterprise and cloud environments. Qualcomm said new chips are designed to make generative AI more accessible and cost-effective for clients, which would spell competition for Nvidia and AMD.

The AI200 and AI250 are rack-level accelerator cards designed for deployment in data center servers. AI200 supports 768 GB of LPDDR memory per card, enabling large AI models to run efficiently.

Meanwhile, AI250 introduces a near-memory computing design that increases effective memory bandwidth, reducing processing delays while improving energy efficiency. Both cards deliver high-performance AI inference, allowing data centers to process generative AI tasks rapidly and at scale.

