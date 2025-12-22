The company stated that it will highlight real-world applications of its quantum solutions at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Jan. 7–8, 2026.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) stock is gaining spotlight on Monday, after the company announced it will showcase its advanced technology at CES 2026.

The company stated that it will highlight real-world applications of its quantum solutions at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Jan. 7-8, 2026. D-Wave Quantum’s stock traded over 19% higher on Monday mid-morning.

Showcasing Practical Quantum

At the upcoming tech showcase, D-Wave plans to present its annealing quantum computers and hybrid quantum-classical solvers to entrepreneurs, investors, and government officials exploring how emerging technologies are reshaping innovation.

The company will attempt to demonstrate how its systems are delivering measurable benefits beyond what classical computers can achieve today, along with its energy efficiency and performance advantages.

Quantum computing is viewed as a foundational technology for solving complex problems beyond the reach of conventional systems. Its potential applications include advanced cryptography, climate modeling, and materials science. Advancements in both quantum hardware and software, along with efforts to build more powerful quantum machines, are drawing increased investment into the sector.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day. At the same time, message volume shifted to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

QBTS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Dec. 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user said the company stands out as the only quantum computing firm confident enough to showcase a working solution.

Another user expressed optimism about the CES showcase

Last week, Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, outlined a sweeping set of technology forecasts for 2026, in which he expected a government equity investment in a quantum computing company, considering the national security component.

QBTS stock has gained over 274% year-to-date.

