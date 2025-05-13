The company’s shares are attempting a technical recovery, but SEBI-registered analyst Lalit Mundhra says a close above ₹1,031 is crucial to trigger fresh buying. He sees strong support near ₹910–₹915.

PVR Inox shares are showing early signs of a technical recovery, but the next leg upward depends on a decisive close above the ₹1,031 resistance level, according to SEBI-registered analyst Lalit Mundhra.

The ₹1,031 level serves as a significant zone that previously functioned as support before becoming resistance and now matches the VWAP level.

At the time of writing, PVR Inox shares were trading at ₹946.85, down ₹15.95 or 1.66% on the day.

Mundhra emphasized that investors would show renewed interest in purchasing the stock once this resistance level is firmly surpassed.

Mundhra recognized ₹910–₹915 as robust support when the market closes.

During the latest quarter, the company trimmed its net loss from ₹130 crore to ₹125 crore compared to last year.

In annual terms, the company saw revenue drop 0.5% to ₹1,250 crore but increased its EBITDA by 1.5% to ₹283.3 crore.

The company's margins grew slightly from 22.2% to 22.7% compared to the previous year's period.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

The stock has declined 27.9% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<