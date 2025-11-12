Citigroup had first announced plans to wind down its consumer and commercial banking operations in Russia in August 2022.

This sale comes after Putin issued a decree requiring government approval for all sales involving entities from “unfriendly” nations.

The decree imposes steep discounts on asset values on firms seeking to leave Russia and mandates contributions to Russia’s state budget.

Details of the deal were not disclosed, but Citigroup had earlier mentioned that it estimates about $170 million in charges.

The decree marks a key step in Citi’s long-planned exit from the Russian market, though the document offered no additional details about the terms or valuation of the transaction.

Citigroup’s Russia Exit

Since then, Citigroup has gradually reduced its local exposure amid tightening restrictions on Western firms.

Citibank had halted debit card services, money transfers, ATM withdrawals, and transactions via the Central Bank’s Faster Payments System in 2024. It also closed its last retail branch last November.

Investigation By U.S. Authorities

Citigroup was also reportedly investigated by U.S. authorities, including the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the IRS, over its links to sanctioned Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov. The bank clarified that it adheres to strict compliance standards and is winding down most of its Russian operations.

“As of 2025, Citi’s only operations in Russia are those necessary to fulfil its remaining legal and regulatory obligations,” noted a statement on the company’s website.

The stock was up 0.44% in Wednesday’s preopen trade.

